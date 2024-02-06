Big Whiskey’s to open in Cape Girardeau following Poplar Bluff success

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, known for its burgers, sandwiches, pasta and, of course, whiskey, is coming to Cape Girardeau.

Though a date or address has not been provided, they are things the company is working on.

Kesha Alexander, co-founder of the Springfield, Missouri-based Supper Co. marketing agency, said the restaurant has found success in a variety of markets, but particularly in small to mid-size cities.

“I think it has everything to do about integrating into the community and becoming a local restaurant,” she said.

Big Whiskey’s franchises often support and promote local not-for-profits and sports teams in the areas they serve.

“The way that Big Whiskey’s engages is done in such a way that it feels like a local restaurant, and it really is in some ways because it’s run typically by people in the community,” Alexander added.