All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessApril 8, 2024

Big Whiskey’s to open in Cape Girardeau following Poplar Bluff success

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, known for its burgers, sandwiches, pasta and, of course, whiskey, is coming to Cape Girardeau.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Poplar Bluff Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar location, seen here, opened to record-setting numbers for the company in October. A Cape Girardeau location is scheduled to open sometime in the future.
The Poplar Bluff Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar location, seen here, opened to record-setting numbers for the company in October. A Cape Girardeau location is scheduled to open sometime in the future.Submitted

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, known for its burgers, sandwiches, pasta and, of course, whiskey, is coming to Cape Girardeau.

Though a date or address has not been provided, they are things the company is working on.

Kesha Alexander, co-founder of the Springfield, Missouri-based Supper Co. marketing agency, said the restaurant has found success in a variety of markets, but particularly in small to mid-size cities.

“I think it has everything to do about integrating into the community and becoming a local restaurant,” she said.

Big Whiskey’s franchises often support and promote local not-for-profits and sports teams in the areas they serve.

“The way that Big Whiskey’s engages is done in such a way that it feels like a local restaurant, and it really is in some ways because it’s run typically by people in the community,” Alexander added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Owner Paul Sundy founded the restaurant chain in downtown Springfield in 2006, naming it after a regular customer from his grandfather’s tavern.

The Cape Girardeau announcement came after a franchise opened in Poplar Bluff in October, achieving the highest per-capita opening of any Big Whiskey’s market. Alexander said she thought it would find success in Cape Girardeau as well.

The restaurant is ideal for all kinds of celebrations, Alexander said, adding it has something for everyone.

“Big Whiskey’s is a great option for families because they have a varied menu and they have a restaurant dining area as well as a bar area. ... Big Whiskey’s is a great restaurant for anything you’re celebrating,” she said.

There are currently 14 Big Whiskey’s locations across four states, with several more opening soon. Most of the franchises are in Missouri.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes...
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestr...
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy