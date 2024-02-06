Big Whiskey’s to open in Cape Girardeau following Poplar Bluff success

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, known for its burgers, sandwiches, pasta and, of course, whiskey, is coming to Cape Girardeau.
Though a date or address has not been provided, they are things the company is working on.
Kesha Alexander, co-founder of the Springfield, Missouri-based Supper Co. marketing agency, said the restaurant has found success in a variety of markets, but particularly in small to mid-size cities.
“I think it has everything to do about integrating into the community and becoming a local restaurant,” she said.
Big Whiskey’s franchises often support and promote local not-for-profits and sports teams in the areas they serve.
“The way that Big Whiskey’s engages is done in such a way that it feels like a local restaurant, and it really is in some ways because it’s run typically by people in the community,” Alexander added.
Owner Paul Sundy founded the restaurant chain in downtown Springfield in 2006, naming it after a regular customer from his grandfather’s tavern.
The Cape Girardeau announcement came after a franchise opened in Poplar Bluff in October, achieving the highest per-capita opening of any Big Whiskey’s market. Alexander said she thought it would find success in Cape Girardeau as well.
The restaurant is ideal for all kinds of celebrations, Alexander said, adding it has something for everyone.
“Big Whiskey’s is a great option for families because they have a varied menu and they have a restaurant dining area as well as a bar area. ... Big Whiskey’s is a great restaurant for anything you’re celebrating,” she said.
There are currently 14 Big Whiskey’s locations across four states, with several more opening soon. Most of the franchises are in Missouri.
