Kevin Cantwell and Jerry Howe, the president and the C.E.O. of Big River Communications, respectively, say no one could have predicted the evolution of technology since they bought LDD Inc. — a long-distance telephone provider with dial-up internet service headquartered in Cape Girardeau — 20 years ago Tuesday.

Kevin Cantwell, Big River Communications president

"For example, Netflix was a mail rental DVD service when we started and now it's the largest entertainment provider in the world. Uber, whose rides you can summon by a telephone app, launched in 2010, and is now a multibillion-dollar company," Cantwell said.

"You can't tell in advance about the impact of technology on society," added Howe, who said Big River's "elegant solutions" branding is focused solely on the customer.

"We want to offer problem-solving that is easy for people to deal with, and by 'elegant,' we mean simple."

Cantwell echoed his longtime partner's explanation.

"Our slogan used to be 'real people, real service, real simple,' and we want to offer seamless solutions to businesses and individuals without the overwhelming jargon of words often found in tech."

Cantwell said when LDD was purchased in 2001, the privately-held company — then known as Big River Telephone — had 30 employees.

"Today we have 94 employees with revenues of about $150 million," he said.

Latest venture

Big River has launched a subsidiary, Circle Fiber, which aims to bring high-speed fiber optic communications to Cape Girardeau County — and soon, also to Poplar Bluff, Missouri.