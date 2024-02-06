All sections
BusinessNovember 8, 2021

Better Business Bureau advises toy shoppers not to procrastinate this Christmas

Global supply-chain bottlenecks and backorders have impacted most sectors of the economy and the toy business, according to a study by Parade magazine, is no exception. Popular toys that may be more difficult to find this holiday season include Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Stunt Tire Playset, LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course and Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Global supply-chain bottlenecks and backorders have impacted most sectors of the economy and the toy business, according to a study by Parade magazine, is no exception.

Popular toys that may be more difficult to find this holiday season include Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Stunt Tire Playset, LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course and Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron.

The Better Business Bureau has issued warnings of a microchip shortage, which may result, the BBB advises, in inflated prices, fewer deals and empty store shelves this holiday season for products containing electronics.

In addition to many toys, digital cameras, smartphones, televisions, appliances and LED bulbs will likely be impacted.

Leslie Blackwell of the BBB in central Virginia cautions would-be shoppers: "if you find it, grab it right now."

Shipping delay worries

The U.S. Postal Service recommends adhering to the following deadlines to assure delivery by Christmas Day.

  • Retail Ground: Dec. 15.
  • First-class Mail: Dec. 17.
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 18.
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23.

UPS and FedEx have also established deadlines for on-time Christmas delivery.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
