Best life expectancy in Southeast Missouri

Ste. Genevieve County is ranked No. 11 of the state's 114 counties with 78.7 years, with Perry County at No. 29 at 77.3 years and Bollinger County at No. 35 with 76.9 years.

Life expectancy measures the number of years from birth a person might expect to live and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying.

