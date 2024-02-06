Best life expectancy in Southeast Missouri

Life expectancy in Missouri fell to 74.6 years in 2021, down from pre-pandemic 77.4 years, according to statewide statistics released by the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
COVID-19 deaths were the third leading cause of mortality in the Show Me State after heart disease and cancer in 2020.
Ste. Genevieve County is ranked No. 11 of the state's 114 counties with 78.7 years, with Perry County at No. 29 at 77.3 years and Bollinger County at No. 35 with 76.9 years.
Life expectancy measures the number of years from birth a person might expect to live and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying.
