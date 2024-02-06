All sections
January 9, 2023

Best life expectancy in Southeast Missouri

Life expectancy in Missouri fell to 74.6 years in 2021, down from pre-pandemic 77.4 years, according to statewide statistics released by the state Department of Health and Senior Services. COVID-19 deaths were the third leading cause of mortality in the Show Me State after heart disease and cancer in 2020...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ste. Genevieve County has the highest life expectancy among counties in the Southeast Missouri region, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Service statistics. Show Me State life expectancy fell from a pre-COVID high of 77.4 years in 2019 to 74.6 years in 2021.
Ste. Genevieve County has the highest life expectancy among counties in the Southeast Missouri region, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Service statistics. Show Me State life expectancy fell from a pre-COVID high of 77.4 years in 2019 to 74.6 years in 2021.

Life expectancy in Missouri fell to 74.6 years in 2021, down from pre-pandemic 77.4 years, according to statewide statistics released by the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

COVID-19 deaths were the third leading cause of mortality in the Show Me State after heart disease and cancer in 2020.

Ste. Genevieve County is ranked No. 11 of the state's 114 counties with 78.7 years, with Perry County at No. 29 at 77.3 years and Bollinger County at No. 35 with 76.9 years.

Life expectancy measures the number of years from birth a person might expect to live and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying.

