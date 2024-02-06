Bayer selling $9B in assets ahead of Monsanto merger

WASHINGTON -- German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG has agreed to the U.S. government's demand it sell about $9 billion in agriculture businesses as the condition for acquiring Monsanto Co., a U.S. seed and weed-killer maker.

Antitrust regulators at the Justice Department say it's the biggest divestiture ever required for a merger. The regulators say they directed Bayer to divest assets such as vegetable oils, seeds and seed treatments to ensure fair competition and prevent price spikes after the massive agriculture business deal goes through. The assets will be sold to BASF, a German chemical company.

"As a result, American farmers and consumers will continue to benefit from competition in this industry," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Without the sale of Bayer assets, the merger of two of the world's largest agricultural companies "would likely result in higher prices, lower quality and fewer choices across a wide array of seed and crop-protection products," the statement said. "The merger also threatened to stifle the innovation in agricultural technologies that has delivered significant benefits to American farmers and consumers."