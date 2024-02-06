All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJune 1, 2021

Bank holding firm conducts virtual shareholder meeting

Reliable Community Bancshares Inc., the holding company for The Bank of Missouri, conducted a virtual shareholders meeting May 19 to elect directors. Approximately 57% of the company's outstanding stock was represented in the session and proxy votes were calculated at that time...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Reliable Community Bancshares Inc., the holding company for The Bank of Missouri, conducted a virtual shareholders meeting May 19 to elect directors. Approximately 57% of the company's outstanding stock was represented in the session and proxy votes were calculated at that time.

Elected as class II directors were Brian D. Dreyer, John F. Lottes III, James D. Maurer and Bonnie A. Schnurbusch. Other board members are Adrian O. Breen, R. David Crader, James M. Hillin, William D. Phillips Jr., Frank E. Robinson and John M. Thompson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Reliable Community Bancshares and The Bank of Missouri are headquartered in Perryville. The bank was chartered in 1891 and has 37 locations in 27 communities — including Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- and has $2.6 billion in assets.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic ...
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major ...
BusinessNov. 15
Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as the 'Trump bump' ...
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generatio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
BusinessNov. 15
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
BusinessNov. 12
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy