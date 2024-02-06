Bank holding firm conducts virtual shareholder meeting

Reliable Community Bancshares Inc., the holding company for The Bank of Missouri, conducted a virtual shareholders meeting May 19 to elect directors. Approximately 57% of the company's outstanding stock was represented in the session and proxy votes were calculated at that time.

Elected as class II directors were Brian D. Dreyer, John F. Lottes III, James D. Maurer and Bonnie A. Schnurbusch. Other board members are Adrian O. Breen, R. David Crader, James M. Hillin, William D. Phillips Jr., Frank E. Robinson and John M. Thompson.