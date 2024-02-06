A new J.D. Power study of financial service companies has ranked Edward Jones highest in investor satisfaction among full-service brokerage firms.

The 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study measured overall investor satisfaction among 24 full-service investment firms, based on seven factors: product offerings, problem resolution, convenience, digital experience, financial advisers, value and trust.

According to information released by Edward Jones, the company scored 770 in overall satisfaction, 38 points above the industry average. The company has ranked highest in investor satisfaction by J.D. Power for several years —2019, 2015 (tied), 2012, 2010, 2009, 2005-2007 and 2002 (tied), when the study began.

The study was based on responses from 4,392 investors and took place between December and February.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Edward Jones has several branch offices in Southeast Missouri, including several in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Robinson Construction Co., headquartered in Perryville, has been ranked on Associated Builders and Contractors' 2021 Top Performers list.

The list recognizes ABC member contractors for several factors, including safety, quality, diversity and project excellence. ABC ranked Robinson 60th on its Top 200 Performers list and 30th on its list of Top 100 General Contractors, moving up several spots from the company's 2020 rankings.