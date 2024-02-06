A new J.D. Power study of financial service companies has ranked Edward Jones highest in investor satisfaction among full-service brokerage firms.
The 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study measured overall investor satisfaction among 24 full-service investment firms, based on seven factors: product offerings, problem resolution, convenience, digital experience, financial advisers, value and trust.
According to information released by Edward Jones, the company scored 770 in overall satisfaction, 38 points above the industry average. The company has ranked highest in investor satisfaction by J.D. Power for several years —2019, 2015 (tied), 2012, 2010, 2009, 2005-2007 and 2002 (tied), when the study began.
The study was based on responses from 4,392 investors and took place between December and February.
Headquartered in St. Louis, Edward Jones has several branch offices in Southeast Missouri, including several in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Robinson Construction Co., headquartered in Perryville, has been ranked on Associated Builders and Contractors' 2021 Top Performers list.
The list recognizes ABC member contractors for several factors, including safety, quality, diversity and project excellence. ABC ranked Robinson 60th on its Top 200 Performers list and 30th on its list of Top 100 General Contractors, moving up several spots from the company's 2020 rankings.
ABC's entire 2021 Top Performers list may be found at www.abc.org/topperformers.
Financial adviser Cheryl Mothes was recently invited to participate in the Edward Jones Managing Partners Conference, honoring the top 400 of the firm's more than 19,000 financial advisers.
Mothes has been an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jackson since 1999. This marks the eighth time she has been invited to participate in the partners conference, which will take place virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mothes and other Edward Jones financial advisers have been invited to be part of the conference because they have "demonstrated exceptional standards for delivering tailored advice and personalized service for their clients," according to John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the company's recognition events.
Headquartered in St. Louis, Edward Jones serves more than 7 million clients and manages $1.3 trillion in client assets.
