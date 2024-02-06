Arrowleaf buys Cairo location, invests in community

Arrowleaf has completed purchase of a satellite office in Cairo, Illinois, which the social services agency says represents a long-term investment in both Cairo and Alexander County.
"We've been providing services to Alexander County for decades and have maintained an outpatient facility for the last five years," said Sherrie Crabb, CEO of Arrowleaf, which was formerly known as the Family Counseling Center. "But for the first time, we own property and a building right in the heart of Cairo."
The office is at 1401 Washington Ave. in Cairo. The agency also has several other Southern Illinois office locations in Vienna, Elizabethtown and Golconda.
Arrowleaf's presence in Alexander County increased significantly in recent years. In 2015, during the Illinois budget impasse, Arrowleaf took on several programs that otherwise would no longer have been offered in Alexander County.
Arrowleaf has hosted several COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cairo, and last month the agency sponsored the Cairo Heritage Foundation's Back to School Bash. It is also involved in this month's Cairo Heritage and Blues Festival scheduled for this weekend and is organizing the festival's parade, which will take place Saturday.
One of Arrowleaf's biggest ventures to date in Alexander County is its Restore, Reinvest and Renew (R3) program aimed at violence prevention and youth development in Alexander and Pulaski counties.
More information about Arrowleaf and its programs may be found at www.myarrowleaf.org or on its Facebook page.
