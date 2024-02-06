All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessDecember 13, 2021

Area Red Cross responds to Missouri, Arkansas tornadoes

The American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northwest Arkansas (SEMO NEAR), based in Cape Girardeau, released a statement Saturday in response to deadly twisters that struck a multi-state region Friday evening. The statement said SEMO NEAR and other Red Cross offices are coordinating with local and state emergency management to assist affected communities...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center building is seen Saturday 2021, in Edwardsville, Illinois. A large section of the roof was ripped off and walls collapsed when strong storms moved through the area Friday night.
A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center building is seen Saturday 2021, in Edwardsville, Illinois. A large section of the roof was ripped off and walls collapsed when strong storms moved through the area Friday night.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

The American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northwest Arkansas (SEMO NEAR), based in Cape Girardeau, released a statement Saturday in response to deadly twisters that struck a multi-state region Friday evening.

The statement said SEMO NEAR and other Red Cross offices are coordinating with local and state emergency management to assist affected communities.

"Our hearts go out to the individuals and communities impacted across Missouri and Arkansas," said Chris Harmon, ARC regional disaster officer. "We have been working to determine specific needs and will continue to work closely with local officials."

Red Cross has sent responders to affected communities in the Greater St. Louis area, including Edwardsville, Illinois, and in Defiance, Missouri, where homes were destroyed. Responders provided assistance in Wright and Stone counties in south and southwest Missouri, where homes were damaged, and also in the northeast Arkansas communities affected in Craighead County.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Red Cross assistance following a disaster includes immediate needs such as shelter, food and clothing; providing mental health and spiritual care assistance; and supporting emergency responders in their rescue efforts with water and food.

How to help

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic ...
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major ...
BusinessNov. 15
Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as the 'Trump bump' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
BusinessNov. 15
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy