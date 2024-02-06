Area Red Cross responds to Missouri, Arkansas tornadoes

The American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northwest Arkansas (SEMO NEAR), based in Cape Girardeau, released a statement Saturday in response to deadly twisters that struck a multi-state region Friday evening.
The statement said SEMO NEAR and other Red Cross offices are coordinating with local and state emergency management to assist affected communities.
"Our hearts go out to the individuals and communities impacted across Missouri and Arkansas," said Chris Harmon, ARC regional disaster officer. "We have been working to determine specific needs and will continue to work closely with local officials."
Red Cross has sent responders to affected communities in the Greater St. Louis area, including Edwardsville, Illinois, and in Defiance, Missouri, where homes were destroyed. Responders provided assistance in Wright and Stone counties in south and southwest Missouri, where homes were damaged, and also in the northeast Arkansas communities affected in Craighead County.
Red Cross assistance following a disaster includes immediate needs such as shelter, food and clothing; providing mental health and spiritual care assistance; and supporting emergency responders in their rescue efforts with water and food.
