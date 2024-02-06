Area gas prices

The average price at the pump has fallen by a nickel in the last seven days in the U.S., with auto club federation AAA seeing a rosier short-term future for consumers.
"As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up," AAA's Andrew Gross said.
In Missouri, the statewide average Sunday was $3.32, but the price has been on a bit of teeter totter in the Show Me State.
The price for a gallon of regular is down 6 cents from a week ago, but is up 22 cents in the past 30 days. A year ago, the average price was $3.76.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased significantly from 8.52 to 9.51 million barrels a day last week.
The spike in demand surprised market observers but the estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements for April.
In contrast, total domestic gasoline stocks have decreased.
Higher demand, alongside a decline in stocks, would typically push pump prices up; however, fluctuating oil prices have pushed them lower. If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit, EIA analysts said.
Missouri diesel — at $3.815 on Sunday — is down 3 cents in the past week. A year ago, drivers paid significantly more — $4.95 — per gallon for the heavier-weight petrol.
