Area gas prices

The average price at the pump has fallen by a nickel in the last seven days in the U.S., with auto club federation AAA seeing a rosier short-term future for consumers.

"As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up," AAA's Andrew Gross said.

In Missouri, the statewide average Sunday was $3.32, but the price has been on a bit of teeter totter in the Show Me State.

The price for a gallon of regular is down 6 cents from a week ago, but is up 22 cents in the past 30 days. A year ago, the average price was $3.76.

County-by-county Sunday (AAA)