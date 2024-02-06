All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessMay 1, 2023

Area gas prices

The average price at the pump has fallen by a nickel in the last seven days in the U.S., with auto club federation AAA seeing a rosier short-term future for consumers. "As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up," AAA's Andrew Gross said...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The average price at the pump has fallen by a nickel in the last seven days in the U.S., with auto club federation AAA seeing a rosier short-term future for consumers.

"As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up," AAA's Andrew Gross said.

In Missouri, the statewide average Sunday was $3.32, but the price has been on a bit of teeter totter in the Show Me State.

The price for a gallon of regular is down 6 cents from a week ago, but is up 22 cents in the past 30 days. A year ago, the average price was $3.76.

County-by-county Sunday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.21.
  • Perry: $3.27.
  • Scott: $3.29.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

City price ranges Sunday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.04 (cash only) to $3.39.
  • Jackson: $3.05 to $3.29.
  • Perryville: $3.14 (cash only) to $3.35.
  • Scott City: $3.29.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased significantly from 8.52 to 9.51 million barrels a day last week.

The spike in demand surprised market observers but the estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements for April.

In contrast, total domestic gasoline stocks have decreased.

Higher demand, alongside a decline in stocks, would typically push pump prices up; however, fluctuating oil prices have pushed them lower. If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit, EIA analysts said.

Diesel

Missouri diesel — at $3.815 on Sunday — is down 3 cents in the past week. A year ago, drivers paid significantly more — $4.95 — per gallon for the heavier-weight petrol.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking event...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy