BusinessAugust 29, 2022

Area food bank to take part in Feeding America events

Southeast Missouri Food Bank, headquartered in Sikeston and with a satellite office to open this fall in Jackson, will take part next month in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign. Using the 2022 theme “Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice,” food bank officials say mobile distributions will occur Thursday with Hunger Action Day slated later in September. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Volunteers pack food bags in 2021 for drive-by distribution in Charleston, Missouri. SEMO Food Bank announced it will take part in Feeding America events next month.
Volunteers pack food bags in 2021 for drive-by distribution in Charleston, Missouri. SEMO Food Bank announced it will take part in Feeding America events next month.Submitted

Southeast Missouri Food Bank, headquartered in Sikeston and with a satellite office to open this fall in Jackson, will take part next month in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign.

Using the 2022 theme “Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice,” food bank officials say mobile distributions will occur Thursday with Hunger Action Day slated later in September.

On Sept. 23, the food bank is encouraging individuals to wear orange — the color of hunger awareness — and post selfies to social media, tagging the food bank.

SEMO Food Bank reported in 2021, 33% of households visiting area food banks had to choose between paying for food or utilities, with 28% facing the choice of paying for food or medical care.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

