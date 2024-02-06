All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 16, 2021

Area chambers of commerce schedule events this week

Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with technology companies throughout the state, will host the Missouri Tech & Innovation Virtual Summit. The event will take place online Wednesday and Thursday, and will include remarks from several tech companies, including Bayer, Brewer Science, Cerner, Google and Scollar...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with technology companies throughout the state, will host the Missouri Tech & Innovation Virtual Summit.

The event will take place online Wednesday and Thursday, and will include remarks from several tech companies, including Bayer, Brewer Science, Cerner, Google and Scollar.

In addition to their remarks, the summit will feature details about three new statewide initiatives intended to boost technology development in the Show Me state:

  • Missouri Technology Alliance, established by the Missouri Chamber to bring together pro-growth leaders to help push the state's technology industry forward.
  • Missouri Legislative Technology and Innovation Caucus, a bipartisan group of state legislators who have come together to pursue pro-growth policies focused on technology growth.
  • Tech 2030 Report by Missouri Chamber Foundation, providing an overview of the state's tech industry.

More information, including registration details, may be found at www.mochamber.com/events.

n

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott City Chamber of Commerce's monthly membership coffee is set for 7:15 a.m. Thursday at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City. Chamber coffees are free for chamber members and their guests.

n

The August membership breakfast of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center.

Individual registrations are required and may be made through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

n

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will officiate at a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Friday to mark the opening of The Hester Agency, 835 N. Kingshighway, Suite 102. The Hester Agency is an Allstate Insurance office operated by agent Matthew Hester.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street dips to head for a rare back...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy