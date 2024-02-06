Area chambers of commerce schedule events this week

Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with technology companies throughout the state, will host the Missouri Tech & Innovation Virtual Summit.
The event will take place online Wednesday and Thursday, and will include remarks from several tech companies, including Bayer, Brewer Science, Cerner, Google and Scollar.
In addition to their remarks, the summit will feature details about three new statewide initiatives intended to boost technology development in the Show Me state:
More information, including registration details, may be found at www.mochamber.com/events.
Scott City Chamber of Commerce's monthly membership coffee is set for 7:15 a.m. Thursday at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City. Chamber coffees are free for chamber members and their guests.
The August membership breakfast of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center.
Individual registrations are required and may be made through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will officiate at a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Friday to mark the opening of The Hester Agency, 835 N. Kingshighway, Suite 102. The Hester Agency is an Allstate Insurance office operated by agent Matthew Hester.
