Area chambers of commerce schedule events this week

Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with technology companies throughout the state, will host the Missouri Tech & Innovation Virtual Summit.

The event will take place online Wednesday and Thursday, and will include remarks from several tech companies, including Bayer, Brewer Science, Cerner, Google and Scollar.

In addition to their remarks, the summit will feature details about three new statewide initiatives intended to boost technology development in the Show Me state:

Missouri Technology Alliance, established by the Missouri Chamber to bring together pro-growth leaders to help push the state's technology industry forward.

Missouri Legislative Technology and Innovation Caucus, a bipartisan group of state legislators who have come together to pursue pro-growth policies focused on technology growth.

Tech 2030 Report by Missouri Chamber Foundation, providing an overview of the state's tech industry.

More information, including registration details, may be found at www.mochamber.com/events.

