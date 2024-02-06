All sections
BusinessJune 14, 2021

Apex Paving wins several contracts for area highway work

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Apex Paving Co. of Cape Girardeau was awarded several contracts for road paving and maintenance work in Southeast Missouri by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission during the commission's June 2 meeting.

Those contracts are:

  • A $1,452,588 contract for resurfacing of sections of Highway 21 and Route T in Ripley County and parts of Route B in Carter County.
  • A $1,906,138 contract for pavement improvements along Route EE in New Madrid County and highways 80 and 102 and Route BB in Mississippi County.
  • A $1,219,631 contract for pavement improvements on parts of routes N, F and KK in Butler County.
  • An $1,896,250 contract for pavement resurfacing along sections of routes Z, V and B in Wayne County.
  • A $2,281,097 contract for pavement improvements along portions of routes O, D, FF and MM in Stoddard County, as well as the north outer road along Highway 60 between Route AD and Highway 25.

In addition to the Apex contracts, the commission also awarded a contract in the amount of $41,999 to C.E. Contracting Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, for a culvert replacement project on Highway 72, about a mile west of Route PP in Cape Girardeau County, and a contract in the amount of $848,950 to H.R. Quadri Contractors LLC of Van Buren, Missouri, for erosion control work along Highway 67 in Madison County.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

