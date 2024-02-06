Apex Paving wins several contracts for area highway work

Apex Paving Co. of Cape Girardeau was awarded several contracts for road paving and maintenance work in Southeast Missouri by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission during the commission's June 2 meeting.
Those contracts are:
In addition to the Apex contracts, the commission also awarded a contract in the amount of $41,999 to C.E. Contracting Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, for a culvert replacement project on Highway 72, about a mile west of Route PP in Cape Girardeau County, and a contract in the amount of $848,950 to H.R. Quadri Contractors LLC of Van Buren, Missouri, for erosion control work along Highway 67 in Madison County.
