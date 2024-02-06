All sections
March 18, 2024
Ameren Missouri installing smart meters in Southeast Missouri
Ameren Missouri workers have started installing upgraded electric smart meters to more than 42,000 Southeast Missouri customers' homes. Customers in Cape Girardeau and Dexter should have their new meters installed by the summer; work there began March 4. Installations in Caruthersville, Charleston, Hayti, Portageville and Steele will start in August...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Ameren Missouri workers are installing electric smart meters to residences in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, with more cities to come. The meters monitor electricity usage precisely, allowing for better tracking of energy habits.
Christopher Borro

Ameren Missouri workers have started installing upgraded electric smart meters to more than 42,000 Southeast Missouri customers' homes.

Customers in Cape Girardeau and Dexter should have their new meters installed by the summer; work there began March 4. Installations in Caruthersville, Charleston, Hayti, Portageville and Steele will start in August.

"The smart technology upgrades offered by these new electric meters gives customers more convenience, choice and control over their energy use. Our accelerated meter deployment will give more customers access to the benefits of this technology sooner," smart meter program director John Luth said in a news release.

Smart meters monitor energy usage precisely, allowing users to better manage their energy habits. They also address outages faster than older meters.

This rollout is part of Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan, launched in 2019, which aims to create more reliable energy for the company's 1.2 million customers.

Luth said customers should know the company never demands payment for electrical work and no payment is required for the smart meters' installation.

Customers can call Ameren Missouri at (800) 552-7583 to report potential scams.

Additional information and time-of-use rate options may be found at https://AmerenMissouri.com/smartmeters.

