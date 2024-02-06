Ameren Missouri installing smart meters in Southeast Missouri

Ameren Missouri workers have started installing upgraded electric smart meters to more than 42,000 Southeast Missouri customers' homes.

Customers in Cape Girardeau and Dexter should have their new meters installed by the summer; work there began March 4. Installations in Caruthersville, Charleston, Hayti, Portageville and Steele will start in August.

"The smart technology upgrades offered by these new electric meters gives customers more convenience, choice and control over their energy use. Our accelerated meter deployment will give more customers access to the benefits of this technology sooner," smart meter program director John Luth said in a news release.

Smart meters monitor energy usage precisely, allowing users to better manage their energy habits. They also address outages faster than older meters.