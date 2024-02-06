Ameren, Cape Girardeau County tax dispute drags on

This story is updated to add the thoughts of Cape Girardeau County's presiding commissioner.

Ameren Missouri and assessors in multiple Missouri counties, including Cape Girardeau, have been fighting a quiet battle that has gone on for years — and there appears to be no end in sight.

The St. Louis-based utility says assessments for Ameren's underground natural gas distribution systems are too high and Ameren has fought the amounts in court.

Cape Girardeau County and Ameren managed to settle the 2013 tax bill but all the years since have been in dispute.

The nearly decadelong disagreement has deprived the Cape Girardeau School District, for example, of millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Ameren has been paying the county's yearly assessment but because both sides can't agree on what is rightly owed, the county has been holding Ameren's payment in escrow pending either a settlement between the county and the utility or a court ruling.

The numbers

The most recent figures provided by County Collector Barbara Gholson show her office is holding, in a protested account, a total of $4,073,937.42 since 2014. The lion's share of the amount, $3,014,996.31, is due to the Cape Girardeau School District.

"I'm not exactly sure where this (dispute) is at," said district superintendent Neil Glass. "It's gone to circuit court, to the court of appeals and to the state tax commission; it just seems like nobody wants to make a decision on it. The protest by Ameren makes it very difficult for us to game out an annual budget and these are significant dollars we've been losing out on."

Battle lines

Cape Girardeau County decided to join forces with other Missouri counties to form a mutual defense fund coalition to fight a legal battle with Ameren.

Assessor Bob Adams said he believes Ameren, with deeper pockets to fight litigation, is just waiting out its county opponents, figuring the counties will tire of the mounting legal bills and give up.

"Ameren dropped its appeal with Boone County because Boone has a lot of money. Over the years, we've lost several counties (from the coalition). Ameren's mode of operation has been to keep us in court until (our mutual funds) are bankrupted and they've literally done that with some of our counties who couldn't afford to go on," Adams said.

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said Monday he is looking forward to a successful end to litigation, adding, "Everybody needs to pay their fair share (of taxes)."