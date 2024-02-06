ALDI update in Jackson, Perryville

ALDI, the nation's third largest grocery retailer, is moving closer to opening outlets in the Cape Girardeau and Perry county seats.

In Jackson , Larry Miller, the city's building and planning manager, has been informed by general contractor Knoebel Construction of Chesterfield, Missouri, that work on the 21,682-square-foot store at 2502 E, Jackson Blvd., next door to Alliance Bank, is to be completed in early November -- with a target opening date of Wednesday, Nov. 8. Site preparation began in March, and the original finish date was scheduled for mid-to-late September.

In Perryville , construction of an ALDI at 300 N. Perryville Road began April 3 with completion anticipated before the end of 2023.

"The new Perryville and Jackson stores will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need), in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options. Both new stores will also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials," said Rob Jeffries, vice president, ALDI's O'Fallon division, in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

ALDI already has 86 stores in Missouri, including stores in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.