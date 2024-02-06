All sections
BusinessSeptember 25, 2023

ALDI update in Jackson, Perryville

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An under-construction ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson is seen Wednesday, Sept. 20. The new outlet is expected to open in early November, with a projected grand opening date anticipated Wednesday, Nov. 8, according to city officials.
An under-construction ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson is seen Wednesday, Sept. 20. The new outlet is expected to open in early November, with a projected grand opening date anticipated Wednesday, Nov. 8, according to city officials.Jeff Long

ALDI, the nation's third largest grocery retailer, is moving closer to opening outlets in the Cape Girardeau and Perry county seats.

  • In Jackson, Larry Miller, the city's building and planning manager, has been informed by general contractor Knoebel Construction of Chesterfield, Missouri, that work on the 21,682-square-foot store at 2502 E, Jackson Blvd., next door to Alliance Bank, is to be completed in early November -- with a target opening date of Wednesday, Nov. 8. Site preparation began in March, and the original finish date was scheduled for mid-to-late September.
  • In Perryville, construction of an ALDI at 300 N. Perryville Road began April 3 with completion anticipated before the end of 2023.

"The new Perryville and Jackson stores will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need), in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options. Both new stores will also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials," said Rob Jeffries, vice president, ALDI's O'Fallon division, in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

ALDI already has 86 stores in Missouri, including stores in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.

Originally founded in Germany, ALDI announced this summer it is acquiring 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey's supermarkets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, subject to regulatory approval.

The discount grocery chain derives its name from ALbrecht-DIscount.

ALDI USA had previously announced a long-term objective to expand across the U.S., with 120 new American stores expected to open by the end of 2024.

Business
