ALDI update in Jackson, Perryville

ALDI, the nation's third largest grocery retailer, is moving closer to opening outlets in the Cape Girardeau and Perry county seats.
"The new Perryville and Jackson stores will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need), in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options. Both new stores will also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials," said Rob Jeffries, vice president, ALDI's O'Fallon division, in an email to the Southeast Missourian.
ALDI already has 86 stores in Missouri, including stores in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.
Originally founded in Germany, ALDI announced this summer it is acquiring 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey's supermarkets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, subject to regulatory approval.
The discount grocery chain derives its name from ALbrecht-DIscount.
ALDI USA had previously announced a long-term objective to expand across the U.S., with 120 new American stores expected to open by the end of 2024.
