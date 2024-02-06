ALDI Jackson, Perryville opening dates set

ALDI plans to open its new 21,682-square-foot discount grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson on Wednesday, Dec. 6, a Jackson city official told the Southeast Missourian on Friday, Oct. 27.
According to Larry Miller, Jackson's building and planning manager, Chesterfield, Missouri general contractor Knoebel Construction has informed the city construction should be wrapped on the project by Thursday, Nov. 23, to permit the early December debut.
Site preparation for the store, next door to Alliance Bank, began in mid-March.
Original opening was slated for late September, which was later pushed back to early November.
ALDI's new Perryville, Missouri, store is expected to open at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at 300 N. Perryville Road, with ALDI planning to hand out gift bags to the first 100 customers.
ALDI, in an Oct. 19 news release, said more than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened in the past decade.
ALDI already has area stores in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
