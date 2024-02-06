Agencies receive pre-apprenticeship grants

The Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri was one of several agencies in the state to recently receive a grant from the Missouri Office of Workforce Development as part of the Missouri Apprentice Ready initiative.

The grants of up to $50,000 will help agencies prepare individuals to enter and succeed in a registered apprenticeship program.

Missouri Apprentice Ready, which launched in February, is an initiative that invests U.S. Department of Labor funds toward the development of pre-apprenticeship opportunities, supporting pathways toward apprenticeships.

Community colleges, workforce development boards, and career and technical education programs applied for funding through the grant program.