A sign of things to come

On the last day of August, Michele Arteme's studio smelled of sawdust. A week out from its scheduled opening, her do-it-yourself crafting space, Board & Brush, at 20 N. Main St. was coming together.

"The furniture is built," she said, surveying the room. "They're still building the bar."

A jigsaw whined in one corner as a carpenter cut out space for the sink. As a first-time entrepreneur, Arteme said there's definitely stress to the final week of preparations.

"Today I'm super excited," she said. "Yesterday I was in tears."

But the pressure, she said is somewhat counteracted by the fact that her vision is closer than ever to fruition. Customers have already booked dates to come have a drink and create some handpainted home decor.

Cutline-Body Copy:Michele Arteme and her husband Tommy Arteme pose in her store, Board & Brush, Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 20 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"I want this to be a place where people can come work with their hands and use their creative sides, which we in our professional lives don't always get to do," she said. "Working with your hands helps you relax."