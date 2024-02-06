A few million here, a few million there adds up

As the Southeast Missourian's business editor, I often report on fiscal matters such as sales tax revenue, municipal budgets, construction contracts, corporate earnings, government grants and household expenses.

Earlier this month, an avid reader shared a copy of Sen. Holly Rehder's latest newsletter in which she itemized some of the expenditures in the state's 2022 fiscal year budget, recently passed by the Missouri General Assembly.

I'm not on the senator's mailing list, and you may not be either, so I thought I'd share the information here and give you an idea of how the state spends about $35 billion of our tax dollars.

Roughly 40% of the state's operating budget, the senator said in her newsletter, funds Medicaid and other direct benefits to Missouri residents. The budget also fully funds the state's K-12 education foundation formula, increases funding for colleges and universities and includes budget increases for roads, ports, and rural broadband networks.

In Rehder's 27th District, which includes Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Scott and Wayne counties, FY22 appropriations are as follows:

School Foundation Formula -- $111,892,021

Southeast Missouri State University -- $47,577,009

Southeast Correctional Center -- 15,907,356

Capital Improvements/Maintenance -- $12,910,447

Missouri Veterans Home (Cape Girardeau) -- $9,541,788

Three Rivers Community College -- $5,629,323

Sikeston Regional Center -- $2,256,570

New Dawn School -- $2,082,197

Parkview State School -- $1,510,318

State Parks & Historic Sites -- $1,462,519

Division of Youth Services Facilities -- $1,429,000

Taylor Institute -- $200,000

Grand Total -- $212,399,548

Mall ownership still a mystery

I spoke briefly last week with an attorney who represents River City Centre LLC, the investment group that purchased West Park Mall earlier this summer with a bid of nearly $9.8 million in an online auction.

Lucas Haley, who practices with The Limbaugh Firm in Cape Girardeau, said investors in the group aren't ready to "go public" yet.

"I think that will probably be a little bit yet," he said. "They're a quiet group, and when they've got something to say, then they'll talk. That's sort of the way they operate."

All he can confirm at this point, he said, is that "it's a local ownership group, and the mall will continue to operate as a mall for the foreseeable future. That's the extent of it."

Missouri jobless numbers declining

Although the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations probably won't release July's county-by-county unemployment numbers until this week, I think its pretty certain Cape Girardeau County's jobless rate -- as well as unemployment rates throughout the region -- dropped significantly in July.

I'm basing my forecast on statewide statistics that show there were about 8,000 fewer unemployed Missourians in July than there were in June.

According to labor department data, there were 43,536 unemployed workers in the state in July, down from 51,331 in June. That's a decrease of nearly 15% and far below the state's peak unemployment level of 261,645 reported in April 2020, the first full month of the COVID-19 pandemic.

July was also the first month since March 2020 that the number of unemployed men in Missouri's workforce fell below 20,000, dropping from 24,940 in June to 19,450 in July.