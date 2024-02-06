2023 business recap

Business was a big deal in Southeast Missouri in 2023. To look back on a busy year, here are five notable stories from the past year, not presented in any particular order:
The new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. opened to a rush of shoppers Dec. 7. Ever since construction began at the location in March, many Jacksonites had been looking forward to the store's opening, and for some it did not disappoint.
"We're pleased to have a new business in Jackson," Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said at the time. "I think it will fill somewhat of a void that we've had in enough grocery stores in Jackson because we know a lot of our grocery business goes outside of the city. This will bring some of those sales into Jackson, which will be good, and it will also have an additional offering for our citizens to shop in Jackson."
ALDI representatives and workers handed out gift cards and goodie bags as hundreds of shoppers perused the aisles.
The German grocery store company also opened a Perryville location in November.
The $26 million Century Casino hotel in Cape Girardeau is well on its way to completion, with a scheduled opening in April.
The 720 N. Main St. location will feature 69 rooms across six stories and began taking reservations at the end of 2023. Jackson-based Penzel Construction is working as general contractor for the build.
On Aug. 24, Loren Ramirez was named the hotel's manager. He previously worked for Drury Hotels in a management capacity and for the Hilton chain.
The Tyson Foods processing plant in Dexter was among several facilities the company shuttered last year in a move a corporate statement said "demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence ... and (builds) on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long-term."
When the plant closed Oct. 13, Stoddard County lost its second-largest employer, ending 683 employees' jobs and impacting hundreds of additional workers. Dexter city administrator David Wyman said at the time it was an entirely corporate decision with no local input.
"We need to remain positive about our local Tyson management and local Tyson employees," he said. "They had zero input on the decision and we have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with them for years."
He said the closure would adversely affect numerous chicken growers, truckers and farmers in the area.
Tyson also announced plant closures in Arkansas, Indiana and Virginia throughout the year, as well as shuttering the plant in Noel, Missouri. The company laid off 15% of is senior leadership and 10% of its corporate workers in April.
On July 5, Ford Groves dealership owner Bob Neff and Cape Catfish majority owner Andy Patel entered an agreement to create Blue Oval Auto Group. This new partnership would operate the Ford Groves locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
"Creating this partnership with Andy Patel secures the future of Ford Groves for decades to come," Neff said at the time.
Less than two months later, on Aug. 31, the Jackson Ford Groves property at 825 E. Jackson Blvd. was sold to an investment buyer aiming to use it as a leased location.
No sales price was disclosed for the transaction, though the building's asking price was $525,000.
Several new restaurants serving a wide variety of cuisine opened up in the Southeast Missouri region in 2023. Others, including longtime staples, shut their doors.
Italian food was a popular menu choice for new restaurants. The last year saw the introduction of Pasta + Sauce and Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen in Cape Girardeau, as well as Mario and Angela's Italian Eatery in Jackson.
Other flavors came in from around the world: American cuisine from Grace Coffee and Cafe and Broadway Bistro; Japanese fare from Izakaya Yuzu; and a mixture of flavors from different types of food at Green's Garden, all in Cape Girardeau.
Other restaurants, some of which had been in business for decades, closed over the year. These included Pie Bird Cafe in Fruitland, Gordonville Grill in Gordonville, and Hamburger Express, Gabriel's Food + Wine and Bella Italia in Cape Girardeau.
Some stores, such as Fatty Patty Burger Barn in Cape Girardeau, both opened and closed during the year.
