2023 business recap

Business was a big deal in Southeast Missouri in 2023. To look back on a busy year, here are five notable stories from the past year, not presented in any particular order:

Hundreds of shoppers waited outside the ALDI store in Jackson before its grand opening in early December. Once inside, they browsed the aisles of Jackson's newest grocery store. Christopher Borro

ALDI-mania in Jackson

The new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. opened to a rush of shoppers Dec. 7. Ever since construction began at the location in March, many Jacksonites had been looking forward to the store's opening, and for some it did not disappoint.

"We're pleased to have a new business in Jackson," Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said at the time. "I think it will fill somewhat of a void that we've had in enough grocery stores in Jackson because we know a lot of our grocery business goes outside of the city. This will bring some of those sales into Jackson, which will be good, and it will also have an additional offering for our citizens to shop in Jackson."

ALDI representatives and workers handed out gift cards and goodie bags as hundreds of shoppers perused the aisles.

The German grocery store company also opened a Perryville location in November.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau hotel's grand opening is scheduled for the spring. Submitted photo

Casino hotel close to completion

The $26 million Century Casino hotel in Cape Girardeau is well on its way to completion, with a scheduled opening in April.

The 720 N. Main St. location will feature 69 rooms across six stories and began taking reservations at the end of 2023. Jackson-based Penzel Construction is working as general contractor for the build.

On Aug. 24, Loren Ramirez was named the hotel's manager. He previously worked for Drury Hotels in a management capacity and for the Hilton chain.

Tyson Foods' chicken processing plant in Dexter closed its doors in October, laying off nearly 700 employees. Dexter Statesman file

Tyson shutters Dexter plant

The Tyson Foods processing plant in Dexter was among several facilities the company shuttered last year in a move a corporate statement said "demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence ... and (builds) on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long-term."

When the plant closed Oct. 13, Stoddard County lost its second-largest employer, ending 683 employees' jobs and impacting hundreds of additional workers. Dexter city administrator David Wyman said at the time it was an entirely corporate decision with no local input.