All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 2, 2024

2023 business recap

Business was a big deal in Southeast Missouri in 2023. To look back on a busy year, here are five notable stories from the past year, not presented in any particular order: The new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. opened to a rush of shoppers Dec. 7. Ever since construction began at the location in March, many Jacksonites had been looking forward to the store's opening, and for some it did not disappoint...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Business was a big deal in Southeast Missouri in 2023. To look back on a busy year, here are five notable stories from the past year, not presented in any particular order:

Hundreds of shoppers waited outside the ALDI store in Jackson before its grand opening in early December. Once inside, they browsed the aisles of Jackson's newest grocery store.
Hundreds of shoppers waited outside the ALDI store in Jackson before its grand opening in early December. Once inside, they browsed the aisles of Jackson's newest grocery store.Christopher Borro

ALDI-mania in Jackson

The new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. opened to a rush of shoppers Dec. 7. Ever since construction began at the location in March, many Jacksonites had been looking forward to the store's opening, and for some it did not disappoint.

"We're pleased to have a new business in Jackson," Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said at the time. "I think it will fill somewhat of a void that we've had in enough grocery stores in Jackson because we know a lot of our grocery business goes outside of the city. This will bring some of those sales into Jackson, which will be good, and it will also have an additional offering for our citizens to shop in Jackson."

ALDI representatives and workers handed out gift cards and goodie bags as hundreds of shoppers perused the aisles.

The German grocery store company also opened a Perryville location in November.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau hotel's grand opening is scheduled for the spring.
Century Casino Cape Girardeau hotel's grand opening is scheduled for the spring.Submitted photo

Casino hotel close to completion

The $26 million Century Casino hotel in Cape Girardeau is well on its way to completion, with a scheduled opening in April.

The 720 N. Main St. location will feature 69 rooms across six stories and began taking reservations at the end of 2023. Jackson-based Penzel Construction is working as general contractor for the build.

On Aug. 24, Loren Ramirez was named the hotel's manager. He previously worked for Drury Hotels in a management capacity and for the Hilton chain.

Tyson Foods' chicken processing plant in Dexter closed its doors in October, laying off nearly 700 employees.
Tyson Foods' chicken processing plant in Dexter closed its doors in October, laying off nearly 700 employees.Dexter Statesman file

Tyson shutters Dexter plant

The Tyson Foods processing plant in Dexter was among several facilities the company shuttered last year in a move a corporate statement said "demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence ... and (builds) on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long-term."

When the plant closed Oct. 13, Stoddard County lost its second-largest employer, ending 683 employees' jobs and impacting hundreds of additional workers. Dexter city administrator David Wyman said at the time it was an entirely corporate decision with no local input.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We need to remain positive about our local Tyson management and local Tyson employees," he said. "They had zero input on the decision and we have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with them for years."

He said the closure would adversely affect numerous chicken growers, truckers and farmers in the area.

Tyson also announced plant closures in Arkansas, Indiana and Virginia throughout the year, as well as shuttering the plant in Noel, Missouri. The company laid off 15% of is senior leadership and 10% of its corporate workers in April.

Two local business owners formed a partnership to manage Cape Girardeau and Jackson's 109-year-old Ford dealerships, some of the oldest in the country, in July 2023.
Two local business owners formed a partnership to manage Cape Girardeau and Jackson's 109-year-old Ford dealerships, some of the oldest in the country, in July 2023.Submitted photo

Neff, Patel form Ford partnership

On July 5, Ford Groves dealership owner Bob Neff and Cape Catfish majority owner Andy Patel entered an agreement to create Blue Oval Auto Group. This new partnership would operate the Ford Groves locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

"Creating this partnership with Andy Patel secures the future of Ford Groves for decades to come," Neff said at the time.

Less than two months later, on Aug. 31, the Jackson Ford Groves property at 825 E. Jackson Blvd. was sold to an investment buyer aiming to use it as a leased location.

No sales price was disclosed for the transaction, though the building's asking price was $525,000.

Several new restaurants opened up in and around Cape Girardeau over the last year. Some of them, as well as longtime customer favorites, closed during the year, too.
Several new restaurants opened up in and around Cape Girardeau over the last year. Some of them, as well as longtime customer favorites, closed during the year, too.Southeast Missourian file

World of restaurants opens, closes

Several new restaurants serving a wide variety of cuisine opened up in the Southeast Missouri region in 2023. Others, including longtime staples, shut their doors.

Italian food was a popular menu choice for new restaurants. The last year saw the introduction of Pasta + Sauce and Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen in Cape Girardeau, as well as Mario and Angela's Italian Eatery in Jackson.

Other flavors came in from around the world: American cuisine from Grace Coffee and Cafe and Broadway Bistro; Japanese fare from Izakaya Yuzu; and a mixture of flavors from different types of food at Green's Garden, all in Cape Girardeau.

Other restaurants, some of which had been in business for decades, closed over the year. These included Pie Bird Cafe in Fruitland, Gordonville Grill in Gordonville, and Hamburger Express, Gabriel's Food + Wine and Bella Italia in Cape Girardeau.

Some stores, such as Fatty Patty Burger Barn in Cape Girardeau, both opened and closed during the year.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes...
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestr...
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy