$175M solar project proposed in Scott County

A 2,000-acre tract of farmland in northern Scott County could soon be home to a $175 million solar farm producing at least 200 megawatts of renewable energy.

Although it has reportedly been in development for several years, word of the Kelso Solar Project didn't become public until last week when a pair of energy companies issued a news release about it.

If it becomes reality, the Kelso Solar Project will be located along Interstate 55 near Blodgett on acreage already under voluntary lease with the affected property owners.

The project is a joint venture of Arevon, a clean energy infrastructure affiliate of Swiss-based Capital Dynamics, and Tenaska. Arevon is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, while Tenaska is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

"The demand for solar is growing, and we are excited to bring this project to Scott County, Arevon CEO Justin Johnson said. "Solar fields are quiet neighbors that provide significant economic benefits with very little burden on services."

Pending necessary approvals, construction could begin in 2022 or 2023, according to the news release. The solar farm will take about a year to build, meaning it would become operational by 2024, and it would have a projected lifespan of about 35 years.

Sikeston, Missouri, attorney Frank Marshall, who grew up near Blodgett, has been hired as the project's local representative.

"I became involved around the first of the year," Marshall told the Southeast Missourian. "I was contacted by the developers who wondered if I would be willing to serve locally to address and inform people locally about the project, including anyone would be affected directly or indirectly."

Marshall said he has been working behind the scenes on the project for several months, meeting with Scott County officials and other project stakeholders.

Their response has been good," he said. "We haven't had a whole lot of contact with folks yet because it (the project) was not public, but people who know about it are very enthusiastic."