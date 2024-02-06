All sections
BusinessJuly 17, 2023

14 vs. 3 — a Southeast Missouri economic growth comparison

Little or no economic growth has occurred in the last decade in considering the totality of 14 Southeast Missouri counties, according to a recent report by Jeff Pinkerton, chief economist with the Missouri Department of Economic Development. If the focus in narrowed to the three-county region of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, however, growth in the same time period has approached 9%...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The three-county region of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties has notably outperformed the larger 14-county Southeast Missouri region in the past decade economically. Jeff Pinkerton, a state of Missouri-employed economist, explained the disparity in a recent meeting in Perryville, Missouri, with area leaders. The 14 counties with a total population of 399,459 are comprised of Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne. The three counties of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott account for 139,597 people, or 35% of the 14-county total.
Little or no economic growth has occurred in the last decade in considering the totality of 14 Southeast Missouri counties, according to a recent report by Jeff Pinkerton, chief economist with the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

If the focus in narrowed to the three-county region of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, however, growth in the same time period has approached 9%.

Pinkerton, in June 7 remarks at Robinson Event Center in Perryville, Missouri, covered information such as population trends, workforce activity and overall economic strength.

"This doesn't mean we should be in panic mode but instead that now is the time for us to look at broader regional strategies to build and grow throughout Southeast Missouri," opined Rob Gilligan, president/CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. "The first step is recognizing the current situation and setting a baseline. The next step is Southeast Missouri coming together to work through challenges and grow."

Gilligan also sounded a note of caution in reviewing Pinkerton's report.

"While the numbers indicated that Cape, Perry, and Scott counties have increased over the last decade, the details show that the entirety of that growth happened from 2011-2016 while our area gross domestic product rate has been flat over the last five years," he said.

