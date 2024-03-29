2024 SEASON OPENS WITH ITS A FARCE

- AUDITIONS COMING SOON (11/22/23)
2024 SEASON OPENS WITH ITS A FARCE
It is hard to believe that a new season of Community Theatre featuring The River City Players is just around the corner. We are proud to announce opening night of our one hour comedy “It’s a Farce” by George Freek and directed by Justin Aden will open April 11, 2024! The cast and crew started the journey with auditions in December with three months + of rehearsals. This talented cast can’t wait to entertain you with situations and problems that we may have all encountered at one time. The play begins with a best friend telling tales that may or may not be true. We all know how gossip can develop into a situation that can get out of hand. Add an over the top, out of control neighbor that always shows up without an invite and to his surprise has a reconnection with his long lost fiancée who is involved in holistic healing. Keep in mind this is all taking place in the home of Ernest and Julia Landers who are taken back by all of it. Add in the Chairperson of the Department that Ernest teaches in with secrets of her own and this is a recipe for farcical mayhem! Come and be a part of a fun evening taking place in the Yacht Club at Port Cape. Call 573-334-0954 to make reservations. There are only a few seats left for Friday, April 12 Dinner show but know there are still seats available for Thursday, April 11 and the Sunday, April 14 Matinee. Both are dessert shows. Please refer to the attached flyer for dates and times. As always I will see you at the THEATRE ❤️🎭
