River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
AUDITIONS FOR NIGHTFALL with Edgar Allan Poe ..
Posted Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 6:20 PM
Our next auditions are set for Sunday, July 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Port Cape. The show is “NIGHTFALL” with Edgar Allan Poe by Eric Coble and directed by Matt Antill. No prep is needed as this is a cold reading. There can be as few as 5 characters or as many as 15. Come out and be a part of a great group of people River City Players. As always I will see you at the theatre❤️🎭
