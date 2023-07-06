ANNIVERSARY OPENING JULY 13..

- SUMMER SHOW ANNIVERSARY OPENS July 13 .. (6/3/23)
- AUDITIONS SET FOR JULY SHOW . (4/17/23)
- Battle of the BedroomOpening April 13 (3/24/23)
- AUDITION WEEK IS HERE . (1/4/23)
- AUDITIONS SET........ (12/14/22)
- LOCAL RCP MEMBER HONORED WITH AACT SPOTLIGHT AWARD....... (11/21/22)
- RCP HONORS THEIR OWN AT ANNUAL ABBOTT AWARDS...... (11/21/22)
A long process and hard work with many, many hours involved is what it takes to prepare for a River City Players production. Our summer dramedy “ANNIVERSARY” by Stephen Scheurer Smith is opening next Thursday, July 13 with a delicious dessert buffet and show! The production runs through Sunday, July 16 . The Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 shows are the dinner buffet. The Sunday, July 16 is the matinee and dessert buffet. You can’t go wrong on any of the four that you choose to make reservations for. This is a one hour dramedy about the celebration of a couples 25th wedding anniversary. A splendid event which Kevin (played by Justin Aden) planned for his wife Ann (played by Staci Class). Who would have thought having the family all together with friends coming from far and near could turn into such a “hot mess”! When brother Keith (played by Rye Taylor) makes a surprise visit to the party, the explosions begin! Miriam, the youngest of the siblings (played by Whitney Miller) lets all of her bottled up feelings blow and holds nothing back to her family and friends! You, the audience , will be the friends that are attending this celebration! Last but NOT LEAST, is Edna, (played by Tess Brubeck). The mother that is going to say what she feels, tell it likes she sees it, just wants her children to get along and lets them in on a couple of secrets she has been keeping. Come and be a part of a great group of people River City Players! The food is exceptional, the show is so much fun, and you get to spend an evening with friends and family. To make your reservations call Port Cape 573-334-0954. Don’t hesitate as the two dinner shows are about sold out. You can’t go wrong on the dessert shows either. All information is on the attached flyer! As always I will see you at the THEATRE❤️🎭
