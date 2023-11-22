- OPENING of NIGHTFALL an evening with Edgar Allan Poe (10/26/23)
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
AUDITIONS COMING SOON
Posted Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 6:53 AM
River City Players is gearing up already for our 2024 Season. Auditions are being held on Sunday, December 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at Port Cape! All of our performances are held in the Yacht Club at Port Cape. There are roles available for 4f and 2m. If you have ever had an interest of being a part of Community Theatre now is the time! No prep needed as this is a cold reading. The show dates are April 11,12,13,14. Rehearsals will begin in January. Justin Aden will be directing this one hour comedy! See you at the THEATRE❤️🎭
