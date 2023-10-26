*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
OPENING of NIGHTFALL an evening with Edgar Allan Poe

Posted Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 9:30 AM

Our last show of the season will be opening on November 9, 2023. “NIGHTFALL” with Edgar Allan Poe by Eric Coble will run through November 12 and all performances will take place at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. Be a part of this one hour production of three of Poe’s most told stories: The Raven, The Fall of the House of Usher and The Tell Tale Heart! Choose between the dinner show on Saturday that a few seats are left or opening night dessert bar on November 9 or Sunday matinee dessert show. What a show to come and be a part of on a dark November night. Costuming and lights are a big part of this Poe production. Matthew Antill is the director. Call now 573-334-0954 and make your reservation while there are still seating available! As always I will see you at the THEATRE🎭

