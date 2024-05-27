*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
SUMMER SHOW IN PROGRESS

Posted Monday, May 27, 2024, at 7:43 PM
Dates, times, prices are on attached flyer.

Rehearsals have been going on for over 3 weeks now for our July production of “Anger Management” written by Robert Scott and directed by Mike Craig. Show dates are July 11,12,13,14. We will have two Dinner Shows Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13. Dinner shows are $48. Two dessert shows will be offered on Thursday, July 11 and Sunday, July 14. The Sunday dessert show is the matinee. Dessert shows are $30. Reservations for this production will start on June 1st. To make your reservation call Port Cape 573-334-0954! This is a one hour comedy about a group of every day people that have been ordered to attend anger management classes due to a situation that has happened to them causing them to be a tad on the edge! Tempers flare, confusion begins, misunderstandings become common and up becomes down and vice versa! What a cast of characters in this show! Come out and enjoy an evening or matinee with friends or family enjoying Ports fine cuisine and delicious desserts! As always I will see you at the THEATRE❤️🎭

