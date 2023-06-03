- AUDITIONS SET FOR JULY SHOW . (4/17/23)
- Battle of the BedroomOpening April 13 (3/24/23)
- AUDITION WEEK IS HERE . (1/4/23)
- AUDITIONS SET........ (12/14/22)
- LOCAL RCP MEMBER HONORED WITH AACT SPOTLIGHT AWARD....... (11/21/22)
- RCP HONORS THEIR OWN AT ANNUAL ABBOTT AWARDS...... (11/21/22)
- LAST PRODUCTION OF 2022 SEASON OPENS NOVEMBER 3........... (10/29/22)
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
SUMMER SHOW ANNIVERSARY OPENS July 13 ..
Posted Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 7:09 AM
River City Players’ summer show “ANNIVERSARY” will open at Port Cape on Thursday, July 13 and run through Sunday, July 16. This production is written by Stephen Scheurer Smith and directed by Debbie Barnhouse. An hour dramedy about a couple’s 25 Anniversary that turns into telling truths, revealing secrets, learning things about themselves and realizing what is really important to family and friends. Come and enjoy either a delicious dessert show or choose one of the two dinner shows prepared by Chef James and be totally entertained by the fabulous cast. Call 573-334-0954 and make those reservations now. The dinner shows sell out quickly. All info is on attached flyer. As always I will see you at the THEATRE ❤️🎭
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.