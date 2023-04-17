- Battle of the BedroomOpening April 13 (3/24/23)
- AUDITION WEEK IS HERE . (1/4/23)
- AUDITIONS SET........ (12/14/22)
- LOCAL RCP MEMBER HONORED WITH AACT SPOTLIGHT AWARD....... (11/21/22)
- RCP HONORS THEIR OWN AT ANNUAL ABBOTT AWARDS...... (11/21/22)
- LAST PRODUCTION OF 2022 SEASON OPENS NOVEMBER 3........... (10/29/22)
- AUDITION DATES SET.......... (8/10/22)
AUDITIONS SET FOR JULY SHOW .
Auditions for the July production “Anniversary “ by Stephen Scheurer Smith have been set. Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Port Cape at 2:00 p.m. is the date and time. This show is a dramedy and has roles for 2m and 3f. Anyone over 21 is welcome to audition. We do all of our shows in the Yacht Club at Port Cape. The show dates are July 13, 14, 15, 16. Rehearsals will start the last week of April and continue until opening night July 13. The play can be read online at Lazy Bee scripts. The show is being directed by Debbie Barnhouse and assistant director will be Donna St. Sauver. Come out and be with a great group of people to audition or just come and see what we are all about. Follow us on our Facebook page River City Players Community Theatre. Please be prompt as auditions start at 2:00! ❤️🎭
