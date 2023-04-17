*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
AUDITIONS SET FOR JULY SHOW.

Posted Monday, April 17, 2023, at 5:48 PM

Auditions for the July production “Anniversary “ by Stephen Scheurer Smith have been set. Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Port Cape at 2:00 p.m. is the date and time. This show is a dramedy and has roles for 2m and 3f. Anyone over 21 is welcome to audition. We do all of our shows in the Yacht Club at Port Cape. The show dates are July 13, 14, 15, 16. Rehearsals will start the last week of April and continue until opening night July 13. The play can be read online at Lazy Bee scripts. The show is being directed by Debbie Barnhouse and assistant director will be Donna St. Sauver. Come out and be with a great group of people to audition or just come and see what we are all about. Follow us on our Facebook page River City Players Community Theatre. Please be prompt as auditions start at 2:00! ❤️🎭

