14 Difference Makers are profiles in resiliency

How do you handle the daily grind? Some people appear to have it all figured out, sans the trials and tribulations. The reality, however, is many individuals making the biggest difference have been through big challenges  but theyve persevered and developed a resiliency vital to personal and professional success.

Rich Wilkerson Jr., pastor of Vous Church in Miami, Florida, gave a talk on resiliency recently at the Global Leadership Summit, virtually hosted locally by LaCroix Church.

His primary points:

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

1) The reality of the grind: Success doesnt happen overnight. Its built over time, and much of what it takes to be successful is behind the scenes and rarely recognized.

2) Rename the grind. Understand that there are times in life  what he called seasons  when whats happening is not glamorous or exciting. Reframe it to better position yourself going forward. Wilkerson said, God wont multiply what you fail to maximize. Use each opportunity, no matter how boring, stressful or seemingly unimportant, to better position yourself for the future.

Never miss another column Get Lucas Presson's column delivered to your inbox

3) Reframe the grind. Much of this has to do with your attitude or how you see something. Wilkerson used the example of the Silver Medal Syndrome. He noted that bronze medal winners were actually happier than silver medal winners. The silver medalists are often focused on gold and not achieving the ultimate goal. But the bronze medalist realizes things could have been much worse. Wilkerson said to not let perfection rob you in the comparison culture we live in.

4) Remain in the grind. Deciding you are going to push through is a big part of this point. Wilkerson talked about how his dad would drive him to neighborhoods on Saturday mornings to share the Gospel. The 12-year-old Wilkerson Jr. was hesitant, but the more he did this he grew in confidence and stayed the course. Even if there is failure, making the decision to remain in the grind is important to achieving ultimate success.

5) Resilience. Wilkersons final point is more outcome than prescriptive. When a leader renames, reframes and remains, resilience is developed.

In this edition of B Magazine, we profile 14 resilient individuals whom we call Difference Makers. These are folks who are making a difference in business, health care, philanthropy, education and sports, among others areas of life in this area.

Theyve charted new paths, led the way in difficult circumstances, selflessly given to others and found creative ways to make a difference.

Each year I have the honor of telephoning the Difference Makers to let them know about the honor and why they were selected. All of them were humbled  many to the point of doubting whether what they do makes that big of a difference. After reading these stories, I think you will agree that these 14 individuals are, indeed, Difference Makers.

We hope shining a spotlight on their efforts provides a bit of deserved recognition and also encourages others. Thank you to our sponsors Executive Property Management and your local Edward Jones Financial Advisors.

Lead where you are planted. Find something you are passionate about that makes life better for others. Then embrace the grind and serve. Ultimately, thats what each of our Difference Makers are doing.

So, how resilient are you?

Lucas Presson

Publisher

B Magazine