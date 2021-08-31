Difference Makers: Rachel OLoughlin changes lives through unique digital program

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Codefis Rachel OLoughlin manages a unique web development program.

Codefis Full Stack Web Developer Program has been teaching web development skills and preparing students for entry-level web development employment for six years. Its a 40-week program, split into 20-week segments  front-end web development and back-end web development. Its geared to a spectrum of potential students  fresh high school graduates to someone wanting to make a career change. And it features a flexible schedule  nighttime in-person classes twice a week (six hours) and coursework done on each students time (20-25 hours per week).

The best part?

Its free.

OLoughlin said a variety of local partnerships and grant funds (local, state and federal) allow Codefi to offer the program at no cost to chosen applicants.

An online boot camp or a traditional boot camp costs anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000, that would be something equivalent to our program, she said. Its really awesome to be able to break those barriers down and provide easy access for individuals who really need it.

OLoughlin explained that the front-end portion of the course focuses on components of a digital page.

Those are all of the things you see on a landing page or a website or an application that you can click and interact with, like an image or a call-to-action button, she said.

The back-end portion focuses on making such things work.

Its providing you with the skills to learn the functionality, she said. So, when you click that button or that image, you are taken to the appropriate destination.

Contained in the second part of the program is a five-week employer unit with a focus on job-seeking skills  resumé building and job interviewing  and a capstone project that not only enhances the students skills but also helps area businesses solve real-world issues.

The employers essentially facilitate and mentor a project that their company needs help with that utilizes the skills these individuals have learned to that point, OLoughlin said. It puts them to the test and really helps build their portfolio, and, of course, that leads to organic networking opportunities for employers. ... Its a great opportunity for both parties to connect.

Originating in Cape Girardeau, the program has expanded throughout Southeast Missouri: West Plains, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston; and Western Kentucky: Paducah, Murray, Madisonville and Hopkinsville.

OLouglin said each course usually consists of two instructors and 24 students, though demand has driven higher numbers at times. In those cases, Codefi adds a teacher to keep the teacher/student ratio consistent.

We do that to make sure that we are getting a student-to-teacher ratio to create the best outcomes for the students going through the program, she noted.

While the web development skills taught in the program are at home in companies and organizations with a traditional digital footprint, new ways of using technology are making such skills valuable to a wide audience.

OLoughlin pointed to a group of Southeast Missouri farmers using technology to control the water pumps irrigating their crops as one example.

In the end, wherever the new skills are put to work, OLoughlin is making a profound difference for graduates and businesses alike.