Difference Makers: Tom Bolen continues family tradition in baseball, service to community

Tom Bolen is a difference-maker in Southeast Missouri for several reasons.

While the 45-year-old is probably best known for being the manager of the Cape Girardeau Capahas baseball team, Bolen has also been heavily involved in the community through his work with the U.S. Postal Service, service on the St. Marys Cathedral School Board of Education and time on the Jackson Park Board, just to name a few.

A long time ago my mom and dad told me, Its not a matter of what you get; its a matter of what you give, Bolen said. That can be incorporated into life, that its really not a matter of what you get in return but a matter of how you can make a difference.

Bolen took over for his father, Jess Bolen, as the manager of the Capahas in 2017, having assisted his dad with coaching after playing for the team from 1995 to 2011.

Its a family tradition, Bolen said. We would take family vacations to Wichita, Kansas, for the national tournament. Just because I took over the team from mom and dad doesnt mean that my other siblings, Kim and Michelle, havent had a vested interest in it. They still give me grief over losses and whatnot, but its always been a family atmosphere.

My mom emphasized during my first year after taking over before she passed away that its about the relationships you build. Baseball is that happy medium there. We struggled our first year, we were two or three games over .500. It was a difficult transition, but she was a stalwart in being positive and saying, Its not about the wins and losses, its about 20 years from now when a player comes by your house and tells you that summer he played with the Capahas was the best summer of his life.

Bolen played collegiately at three different schools before returning home to begin his career as a mail carrier in 2004.

I had a brief stint with a lot of colleges, Bolen said. I went from Lewis and Clark Community College to SEMO, and then from SEMO to Lindenwood University. I finished out there, and then stuck around and coached two years on the JV program. Then came back to Cape and became a mailman.

During his time delivering mail, Bolen built several relationships with his customers and has also risen through the ranks of the National Association of Letter Carriers to become the president of Cape Girardeau Branch 1015 as well as serve as NALC treasurer for the state of Missouri for two years. He also serves as a Missouri Congressional District Liasion to Jason Smith for District 8.

Its a great career; it truly is, Bolen said. Especially given this past year with COVID, its really put significance on how vital the Postal Services in communities are with package deliveries and getting necessities to the customers. I love doing my appointed rounds every day. I love the benefits; its second to none. Its just truly a blessing that were out in the community seven days a week seeing familiar faces. I couldnt ask for a better career.

Bolens current and previous involvement in the community is substantial. He served one term on the board of education and currently serves on the emergency committee at St. Marys Cathedral School, served as a Mid-America Safety co-leader with NALC and USPS, is a member of the Jackson Tribe Organization board of directors and is a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.

Despite all of his accomplishments and efforts, Bolen said he couldnt have done any of it without the support of his wife, Nicole Bolen.

She oftentimes will keep me grounded, Bolen said. Shes running the house, she just lets me have a title. We have three kids, T.J., Ty and Annette, and were deeply involved in everything they do. She gives me confidence and support, and I wouldnt be able to do anything without Nicole, for sure.