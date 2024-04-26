Jackson man accused of stealing from youth football fund

-
Scott City School District explains weapon situation involving middle school student1A Scott City Middle School student was taken into custody on Thursday morning, April 25, after he brought a gun, later determined to be a BB gun, to the school, according to a message sent from the district to parents...
Local public school admins urge Gov. Parson to veto omnibus education bill due to funding concerns16A 150-plus page education bill that has passed through the state House of Representatives and Senate has local public school administrators urging Gov. Mike Parson to veto it. Concerns surrounding Senate Bill 727 which evolved from a 12-page bill...
Man charged in Tuesday apartment shooting in Cape Girardeau1A man is facing three felony charges in connection with a Tuesday, April 23, shooting that left one person wounded. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court documents indicate Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Michael Dewayne Thompkins with...
3 arrested in Bollinger County after drug investigation3An ongoing and multijurisdictional investigation into a probation violation and drug distribution yielded the arrests of three men April 17, in Bollinger County. The men taken into custody face charges relating to drug and weapons charges. ...
Route CC in Scott County closed for pavement repairs; Route C in Perry County reduced for pavement workRoute CC in Scott County, between Highway 91 and Route W near Oran, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release indicated the work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday,...
Cape Girardeau school board to implement cellphone pouches at junior high, buy out leased pouches at high school9The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to implement the YONDR cellphone pouches at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School for the 2024-25 school year, in addition to buying out the current stock of...
Cape man pleads guilty to 15-year-old's 2019 murder3A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty Monday, April 22, to the 2019 killing of a 15-year-old girl. A release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Isaiah Lane, 33, pleaded guilty in circuit court to second-degree murder and...
Jackson teacher, coach receives national speech, debate, theater educator awardJackson High School speech teacher Bob Clubbs was honored over the weekend with an award from the National Federation of State High School Associations. During the Missouri State High School Activities Association state speech, debate and theater...
Show Me Strong Kids Regional ECHO Program to hold virtual meetings sessionsThe Show Me Strong Kids Regional ECHO Program will host virtual meeting sessions over Zoom for local child-serving professionals starting Tuesday, April 30. ECHO stands for Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes and uses teleconference sessions...
Most read 4/22/24Death investigation underway in Scott CountyBENTON A death investigation is underway in Scott County. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury confirmed one person is custody following an incident early Monday, April 22 in rural Scott County. Further information will be available later Monday, the...
Jackson man accused of stealing from youth football fund
The former president and treasurer of the Jackson Area Youth Football foundation faces charges claiming he stole more than $25,000 from the organization over a two-year period.
Police said Timothy E. Smith admitted to giving a loan from JAYF to a woman who had lost her job and got behind on her bills.
Smith was charged Thursday, April 25, with the Class C Felony of stealing, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office. Associate Judge Frank Miller set a cash-only bond of $10,000.
The information came to police from the current treasurer Ronnie Maxwell. According to a probable-cause statement, Smith pulled Maxwell aside and informed him of the loan. Smith admitted to Maxwell that he was sorry for the poor decision he had made with using JAYF funds.
Maxwell began auditing the account and statements and noticed the alleged misappropriation of funds by Smith, according to a probable-cause statement. The account was being used as what seemed to be a personal account with funds being sent repeatedly to a female named Angela Martinez and other members through Cash App. Transactions were being made to an adult website and to various restaurants.
According to the probable-cause statement, Smith was using JAYF funds for personal use from April 2021 through June 1.
The Jackson Area Youth Football Foundation, listed as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, filed 990-N forms every year from 2010 to 2018, according to the IRS website. It has not filed a 990 form since 2018, and appears to have had its tax-exempt status revoked. The IRS not-for-profit website shows a revocation date of April 15, 2022, but no reinstatement date. The latest 990 filing in 2018 did not show detailed financial data because it is an organization with gross receipts not greater than $50,000.
