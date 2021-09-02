Difference Makers: SoutheastHEALTH's Ken Bateman a visionary behind new behavioral health hospital
Editor's Note: The B Magazine Difference Makers series is sponsored by Executive Property Management and your local Edward Jones Financial Advisors. Read more stories at www.semissourian.com/DifferenceMakers.
A new 102-bed behavioral health hospital is now open in Cape Girardeau. Many were involved in the multi-year endeavor, but one person in particular led with a vision and strategy to get the project done: SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman.
In 2017, Bateman and his team at SoutheastHEALTH were looking at a 15-bed behavioral health unit for their Dexter, Missouri facility. Batemans research led him to call Universal Health Services, a leader in behavioral health. Following a call with the companys president, UHS worked with SoutheastHEALTH on a market analysis. The results: Southeast didnt simply need a 15-bed unit. UHS could justify a free-standing hospital in Cape Girardeau.
In March of this year, the new hospital officially opened and started seeing patients.
Bateman credits the power of successful strategic partnerships.
This project would have never happened without UHS, Bateman told B Magazine. Most hospitals cant afford to build a separate hospital for one dedicated service. So it really took the resources of a partner. We look for what that partner could bring to the table, as well as the scale of the partner. And that has been my view throughout most of my career, thats working with other organizations will get you to your end goal faster, rather than trying to go it alone or do it on your own.
Before this project, Batemans experience with behavioral health was limited to the 15- and 20-bed units found in community hospitals. But the SoutheastHEALTH executive wanted the ability to provide inpatient and outpatient services beyond the scope of these units.
Where most communities have a unit, weve now got a hospital. And when we opened in March, we started with a 20-bed unit, because weve got to go through an accreditation cycle process. We started with the 20 beds, and almost immediately those 20 beds have been full. Now were looking to get a further accreditation for other types of patients geriatric, adolescent, involuntary, etc. Throughout the year, well continue to open more and more units. But I anticipate that as each unit opens, theyll continue to fill up very quickly. And then as we get further into the year, well start working on developing the outpatient services that go with it.
Behavioral health is not the most profitable segment of health care. Bateman, however, looks at it a little differently than some might.
One of the things I tend to do is look at community need, not always the bottom line, because often they go hand-in-hand, he said. When I look at behavioral health, it goes hand-in-hand with other treatments. If youve got a patient that has underlying mental health issues, theyre probably not going to be compliant with their other medications. Theyre probably not compliant with their treatment plan. Which means theyll end up getting readmitted back into the hospital somewhere down the road again.
Bateman said his goal for the behavioral health hospital is to fully open in the next 12 months and continue to provide more outpatient programs.
He noted that at his previous hospital, he would receive calls from parents begging to get their daughter into the eating disorder unit because she was starving herself to death.
People dont even think about problems like that, he said. People tend to think about anxiety, depression or drugs. But there are a lot of other behavioral issues, especially that children are dealing with, that the parents dont recognize until its too late or its late stage.
Bateman said when it comes to big ideas in business, its important to understand your size and scope of abilities.
I never look at is as Southeast has to own a project, Bateman said. When I have an idea, and I think its good for the community, I try to figure out how can I get it to the community? Sometimes we can do that on our own. Sometimes its beyond our size, scale or expertise, so I look for other partners. But I tend to look at who are recognized leaders in that field. And then I go after those leaders and say, Heres an opportunity. And if its a solid business case, more times than not theyll want to partner with you.
For Ken Bateman and SoutheastHEALTH, the latest iteration of this line of thinking resulted in increased access to vital behavioral health services close to home for those in Southeast Missouri and beyond.
Comments
-
Cape Girardeau School District reinstates COVID mask mandate27Cape Girardeau School District schools began requiring masks today. The decision to change the district's mask requirement came during a specially called board meeting Tuesday night. School began Aug. 25, and already eight of the district's 10...
-
Jackson man completes 14-state hike along the Appalachian Trail4The Appalachian Trail, which spans 14 states, is known as an ultimate hiking experience. Many have tried to traverse its entirety -- a few have accomplished it. Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Bess of Jackson now joins those ranks. Bess can list all of...
-
Vaccination providers can help replace lost cardsA person who received any COVID-19 inoculation was given a small white card listing the date, the dose and the vaccine manufacturer. Proof of completed vaccination status, or two COVID-19 vaccine doses, may be required in some settings and it will...
-
Cape Girardeau County's real estate tax on general revenue to drop for 20211Using a calculation mandated by the Office of Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the 2021 property tax rate for Cape Girardeau County was set Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission at .0580 per $100 of assessed valuation -- a reduction...
-
Where there's smoke, There's No FireSmoke discovered in an underground tunnel delayed the start of Tuesday afternoon classes in Carnahan Hall on the Cape Girardeau campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Students, faculty and staff were later given the all-clear to return to...
-
Cape Parks and Rec brings back September eventsSummer is coming to a close as Labor Day and the first day of fall occur this month. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation has announced its upcoming fall events to start off the new fall season. The annual Touch A Truck event is coming back to the...
-
-
Diemer retiring as SFMC's chief medical officer1Dr. Thomas Diemer is retiring this week after serving six years as chief medical officer for Saint Francis Healthcare System. His retirement is effective today. Diemer, an internal medicine physician, practiced 17 years with Cape Physician...
-
Three assigned to Patrol Troop ECapt. Philip E. Gregory, commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop E, headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, recently announced the assignment of three new troopers to the troop. The new troopers were members of the Patrol's...
-
Railroad maintenance to close Nash Road in Cape CountyNash Road (Route AB) in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 219 and County Road 218, will be closed as contractor crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will begin at 7...
-
Five injured in Stoddard County crashA one-vehicle crash Monday night in Stoddard County injured five people and resulted in several alleged violations against the vehicle's driver. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dawson Duckworth, 19, of Dexter, Missouri, was northbound on...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged DWIA Missouri State Highway Patrol report said a Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated. Talor Jones Jr., 20, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated Friday morning in Cape Girardeau County. He was taken to the...
-
-
Cape County man cited for felony DWIA Millersville man was arrested Friday and cited for felony driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Kevin Bartels, 61, was arrested Friday night in Cape Girardeau County for alleged felony driving while intoxicated...
-
Jackson man arrested for alleged DWIA Jackson man was cited for several traffic violations after his arrest Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Randall Dampier, 58, was arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated (habitual offender), driving while...
-
Perryville woman arrested in Scott Co.A Perryville, Missouri, woman was arrested early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kailyn Fahnestock, 23, was arrested in...
-
-
Cape Schools to require face masks14According to Kristen Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau's public schools, the district is immediately implementing a masking requirement as quarantines because of COVID-19 have dramatically risen as the school year has begun. A...
-
Three Cape Co. virus deaths are reported16Cape Girardeau County health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Monday. The three county residents were in their 30s, 70s and 90s, according to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. The newly reported...
-
Cape Girardeau firm's disaster relief efforts started with Katrina12It was 16 years ago, almost to the day, when David Knight received a call from one of his sales representatives in Mississippi. The caller told Knight, president and founder of Ole Hickory Pits in Cape Girardeau, about the devastation along the Gulf...
-
Cape police respond to increase in vehicle break-ins near Lexington and Amblewood4The Cape Girardeau Police Department has seen an increase in vehicle break-in reports in the parking lots near Lexington Avenue and Amblewood Drive in the past 30 days, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Hann said the police department's criminal analyst...
-
Cape shelter rescues dogs from Louisiana hurricane1Canines directly in the path of Hurricane Ida are now safe in Cape Girardeau after two vans organized by the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri made a 16-hour round trip this weekend to rescue them. "We got home Sunday morning with 10 dogs," said...
-
Minnesota raft rider returns to Cape to thank supportersErich Mische's unusual 1,700-mile, two-month, 10-state raft trip last fall, which brought him to Cape Girardeau and many other cities and towns along the Mississippi River, saved his not-for-profit organization, the Minnesota man said -- and he's...
-
-
Local News 8/30/21Founder Ogburn: Abundant and Free evolves as ministry with female focusCape Girardeau native Meredith Ogburn said God called her to start a non-denominational, diverse, bible-based ministry out of Southeast Missouri -- Abundant and Free -- about four years ago. "God really started pursuing me, and honestly, I was...
-
Most read 8/30/21Kenny's Flippin' Burgers to close Chaffee location, move to Cape2Business boomed at Kenny's Flippin' Burgers when Jesse and Kasey Stuart opened the restaurant's first location in Chaffee, Missouri, in 2017. Now, Jesse Stuart said, they'll once again try to bring that success to downtown Cape Girardeau. The...
-
Photo Gallery 8/30/21Marble Hill Optimist August Horse ShowMarble Hill Optimist held the final monthly horse show of the summer Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Marble Hill Horse Arena, located at 204 North First Street in Marble Hill. The show included poles and barrel races for riders in the peewee league,...
-
Photo Gallery 8/29/21Big Boy locomotive stops in Scott City 8/28/2021Union Pacific Railroads Big Boy No. 4014 made a brief stop in Scott City Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Oak Street crossing along Main Street near the Scott City Museum. A large crowd of spectators gathered to see the locomotive, which is one of...
-
Most read 8/28/21Cape Co. COVID cases top 11K; Scott Co. reports 3 virus deaths12Total COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County topped 11,000 with the county public health center's latest report. Statistics provided by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center showed 79 new confirmed case and 31 new probable cases, pushing the...
-
Most read 8/28/21Landlord supports ruling on eviction ban10David Soto of Soto Property Solutions, a property management company in Cape Girardeau, said Friday he is "relieved" the U.S. Supreme Court has stopped a Biden administration order extending a federal eviction moratorium into October. The 6-3 vote,...
-
COVID hotspot advisory issued for SE Missouri13The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Scott and Perry counties Tuesday. "Cases have elevated in Cape Girardeau (431), Mississippi (89), Perry (116) and Scott (330)...
-
'Big Boy' locomotive steaming into Scott City on Saturday1A rolling piece of American history, Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014, will steam through Southeast Missouri on Saturday, making a brief stop in Scott City before heading on to St. Louis that afternoon. Said to be the largest and most...
-
Former Cape city councilman pleads guilty to felony tax charge7David Barklage, a veteran political consultant since the 1990s and a one-time member of Cape Girardeau City Council, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony tax charge involving his personal income -- promising to repay nearly $152,000 in unpaid...
-
Most read 8/25/21Health board upsets crowd with mask and vaccine recommendations72There was a time when meetings of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees consisted of routine business -- a budget review, monthly updates on services provided at the center and reports on building maintenance. But that...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.