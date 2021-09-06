Difference Makers: Frank Nickell shares the bigger picture of history

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Arguably the most knowledgeable living person about the history of Southeast Missouri was born and educated elsewhere.

Franklin Delano Frank Nickell, Ph.D., was raised on a farm in Atwood, Illinois, in the central part of the Prairie State, and received his higher education at the University of New Mexico (UNM).

I was reared in a divided family politically, said Nickell, 85, whose tenure in SEMOs Department of History lasted from 1969 to 2013.

Mom and Dad had so many children that they took turns naming us. It was Dads turn, and he was a staunch Franklin D. Roosevelt fan, so thats what I was called.

Nickell said if it had been his mothers turn to bestow the first and middle names, he would likely have gone through life as Herbert Clark Nickell, after Herbert C. Hoover, FDRs predecessor in the White House.

Nickell, currently board chairman of Cape Girardeaus Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, said he has been inspired as an educator by some of the great teachers hes had.

He singled out UNMs Gerald Nash for particular praise.

Every class I had with Nash, I typed out my notes and put them in a file I still have today, Nickell said, adding, [Nash] was the only professor I ever had who  when class ended  the students would stand and applaud.

When asked to name his own strengths, Nickell said, Ive got a good speaking voice, I am clear and focused in my presentation of historical material, and I have a passion for students and for the history of the United States.

Nickell loves animals  an interest he shared with his late wife of 52 years, Gynel, who passed away in 2013.

Gynel and I started the Humane Society here in the mid-1970s, and I was its first president, he said, adding that he continues to honor a five-year-old promise he made to a university friend, who was dying at the time, to take care of his cats.

I didnt realize there were 17 of them, Nickell said with a chuckle, noting he still feeds and takes to the veterinarian the final two surviving felines.

Nickell admits he has a hard time saying no to those who request his help, expertise and knowledge.

I think of myself as a public servant, educated largely at public expense and on the public payroll for many years, he said.

My mother taught me that lesson of service [and] Ive long felt I owe the public something.

At the Kellerman Foundation, Nickell remains busy working on several projects.

Ive never been one to sit around, said the historian, adding his wifes death eight years ago had a profound impact on him.

I get up and ask myself what Im doing that day because I know I need to achieve something and help someone else.

The octogenarians busy schedule is proved by his activity over the most recent Independence Day holiday.

Over the Fourth of July, I gave seven speeches in eight days, Nickell said, noting he does not accept honoraria.

I have more than enough money to live, so if I get a check from someone, Ill give it to a (charitable) cause.

Nickell said he does think people in general misunderstand history.

Most people dont know the background to major events, he said, so I try to be of service in helping people see the bigger picture.