Winter Storm Watch issued: Old Man Winter is arriving early this year
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued as a potent storm system is expected to deliver a decent snowfall from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
Unlike typical winter storms, this one will be moving in from the south -- maybe even the southeast -- and it could spin right on top of us, potentially dumping several inches of snow.
Right now the projections from the NWS Weather Prediction Center (combining the results of multiple computer models) show that Cape Girardeau has over an 80% chance of seeing at least two inches of accumulation:
The odds of at least four inches are still good at around 50 to 60%:
And yes, we actually have an outside shot at an epic storm of at least eight inches:
Conditions are looking very favorable, with temperatures hovering just below freezing for most of the event, except possibly for the tail end Thursday afternoon. However, the bullseye for the heaviest snow is relatively small in size, so a slight change in the storm's track could yield a total dud here.
Still, this looks like the most notable November winter storm we've seen for years. It won't take much to surpass anything we saw last winter.
As a bonus, there's a small chance of snow this Sunday.
