River forecasted to zoom to 45.1 feet... and more rain is coming
Today's forecast for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau shows the river zooming to major flood stage again, higher than the last crest. Right now the predicted crest is 45.1 feet, which would be the tenth highest on record.
The new forecast is based on heavy rain that has fallen across Kansas and Missouri, plus more continuing today and tonight. This map shows the accumulated rainfall estimates from the last 24 hours:
More rain is coming during the next week, especially upstream along the Missouri River watershed. The 7-Day rainfall map paints a large red bullseye for 3+ inches over northwest Missouri, southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northeast Kansas -- areas that have already been hard hit by flooding this spring. That runoff will soon make its way here.
Looking ahead, the 8-14 Day Outlook continues to show a wet pattern into the beginning of June.
Meanwhile, the Three-Month Outlook (for June-August) also leans toward wet weather for the Midwest.
