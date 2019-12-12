Rain changing to snow changing to severe thunderstorms changing to snow?
The forecast for Sunday and Monday is complicated... and will likely change. Right now the forecast for Cape Girardeau calls for rain or snow on Sunday, then all snow Sunday night, then rain or snow on Monday (with a chance of thunderstorms), and finally a possible change back to all snow Monday evening.
Got that? This is one of those infuriating storm systems in which the hour-by-hour changes in temperatures will keep everybody guessing until the storm actually pushes through.
Right now the outlook from the national Weather Prediction Center (WPC) paints the best chance of heavy snow to our northwest, across central Missouri.
The trouble for snow lovers is that the temperature is expected to rise above freezing on Monday when the best precipitation will be here. Indeed, if the storm system tracks to the north, we could be so far above freezing that we would instead be dealing with a different hazard: severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) alreadys shows us in the "yellow zone" for severe weather on Monday.
If the storm tracks more to the south, then we could be in for a quality snowstorm. A consensus of the computer models gives us 0.50 to 0.75 inches of liquid precipitation during the entire system.
If most of that falls as snow (a big if), then we could see a respectable accumulation. But I'm not holding my breath.
