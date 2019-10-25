Surprise! Here comes Tropical Storm Olga
Late October doesn't seem like the usual time of year to deal with tropical weather, but here we are. Tropical Storm Olga has formed in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast of Louisiana, and this system is pumping copious amounts of moisture in our direction.
Olga will quickly transition to a powerful low pressure system and ride northward up the Mississippi River valley on Saturday.
The setup is perfect for dropping heavy rain over our area, especially Saturday morning. Totals could easily reach 2 or 3 inches here. The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday afternoon.
After Olga exits, we will have decent weather on Sunday and Monday -- and then it gets cold. Next week we will pivot to a decidedly un-tropical airmass bringing well below average temperatures.
Social media has been chattering about a chance of snow next week. Don't get too excited yet. The GFS computer model, which has been bullish for snow next week, was also notorious for depicting phantom snowstorms last year that were total busts. So we shall see.
