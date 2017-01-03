No reason to get too excited about snow yet
The "S" word is appearing in the forecast this week, but right now I'm skeptical that we'll get much.
Current probabilities from the national Weather Prediction Center show that we have a 10-20% chance of receiving at least two inches of snow accumulation at Cape Girardeau over the next 3 days.
Two systems are expected to pass through this week, but both are likely to miss us. The first disturbance on Wednesday night is projected to go slightly too far to the north. And the second system on Friday night is forecast to be stronger, but totally miss us to the south.
Therefore, Cape Girardeau could be in that all-too-familiar dead zone where the snowfall is all around us, but we get squat. That's what recent runs of the GFS computer model (available from twisterdata.com) have been showing:
The next weathermaker is poised to arrive on Tuesday, but right now this appears to be mostly a rainmaker as temperatures will warm into the upper 40s.
