WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday that aims to help schools create active shooter drills that are less traumatic for students yet still effective. The order also seeks to restrict new technologies that make guns easier to fire and obtain.

The president has promised he and his administration will work through the end of the term, focusing on the issues most important to him. Curbing gun violence has been at the top of the 81-year-old president's list.

He often says he has consoled too many victims and traveled to the scenes of too many mass shootings. He was instrumental in the passage of gun safety legislation and has sought to ban assault weapons, restrict gun use and help communities in the aftermath of violence. He set up the first office of gun violence prevention headed by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Both Biden and Harris were to speak about the scourge of gun violence during an afternoon event in the Rose Garden.

The new order directs his administration to research how active shooter drills may cause trauma to students and educators in an effort to help schools create drills that “maximize their effectiveness and limit any collateral harms they might cause,” said Stefanie Feldman, the director of Biden's office of gun violence prevention.