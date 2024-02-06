All sections
WorldDecember 11, 2024

Ohio politician proposes make flag planting a felony after fight in Michigan rivalry game

An Ohio politician has seen enough flag planting by visiting sports teams.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Michigan players celebrate their win over Ohio State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Michigan players celebrate their win over Ohio State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Ohio politician has seen enough flag planting by visiting sports teams.

Republican state Rep. Josh Williams said Wednesday on social media he’s introducing a bill to make flag planting in sports a felony in the state. His proposal comes after the Nov. 30 fight at the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry football game when the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 13-10 and then attempted to plant their flag at midfield. A fight ensued and police had to use pepper spray to disperse the players.

Similar flag-planting scuffles broke out across college football on that rivalry weekend.

Williams is calling it the O.H.I.O Sportsmanship Act.

“Behavior that incites violent brawls and puts our law enforcement officers in danger has no place on the football field,” Williams said.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield famously planted a flag in the middle of the field at Ohio State after the Sooners beat the Buckeyes in 2017.

Mayfield, who now plays for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said he doesn’t think flag planting is a big deal.

“I’ll say this: OU-Texas does it every time they play,” Mayfield said on Dec. 1. “It’s not anything special. You take your ‘L’ and you move on. I’ll leave it at that.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

