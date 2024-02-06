An Ohio politician has seen enough flag planting by visiting sports teams.

Republican state Rep. Josh Williams said Wednesday on social media he’s introducing a bill to make flag planting in sports a felony in the state. His proposal comes after the Nov. 30 fight at the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry football game when the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 13-10 and then attempted to plant their flag at midfield. A fight ensued and police had to use pepper spray to disperse the players.

Similar flag-planting scuffles broke out across college football on that rivalry weekend.

Williams is calling it the O.H.I.O Sportsmanship Act.

“Behavior that incites violent brawls and puts our law enforcement officers in danger has no place on the football field,” Williams said.