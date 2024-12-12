SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean president has defended his martial law decree as act of governance and denied rebellion charges.
Yoon Suk Yeol's televised statement Thursday came hours before the main liberal opposition Democratic Party submits a new impeachment motion against Yoon. The opposition party plans to put the motion on a floor vote this Saturday.
Its earlier attempt to impeach Yoon fell through last Saturday, with ruling party lawmakers boycotting a vote at the National Assembly.
Yoon’s Dec. 3 martial law decree has generated political chaos and protests calling for his ouster.
