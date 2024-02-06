Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick has agreed to become North Carolina's next football coach, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. UNC’s trustees must approve any agreement, though that board hasn’t announced a new meeting as of Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels had been seeking a replacement for Mack Brown. The school announced Nov. 26 that the program’s all-time winningest coach and College Football Hall of Famer wouldn’t return for a seventh season in his second stint in Chapel Hill, a firing that became effective after Brown coached his finale in the Nov. 30 loss to rival N.C. State.

Moving on from the 73-year-old Brown to hire the 72-year-old Belichick means UNC is turning to a coach who has never worked at the college level, yet had incredible success in the NFL alongside quarterback Tom Brady throughout most of his 24-year tenure with the Patriots, which ended last season.