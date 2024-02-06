KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. decision to stop sharing military intelligence with Ukraine hobbles its ability to strike and defend against the Russian army, and increases the pressure on it to accept a peace deal being pushed by the Trump administration.

Earlier in the week, the U.S. suspended weapons shipments – a severe blow, but one that experts said Ukraine could withstand for at least a few months. The suspension of intelligence has a more immediate impact, disrupting Ukraine’s ability to track and target Russian troops, tanks and ships; its other allies lack the same resources to fill the gap.

Here are things to know about the U.S. decision and its likely effects:

Why did the U.S. stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine?

The decision to withhold intelligence – and military aid – came on the heels of a tempestuous White House visit last week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance want Zelenskyy to quickly accept a truce with Russia – which now controls one-fifth of his country – and to give up significant mineral rights to the U.S. to help fund any future support for Ukraine.

The Trump administration says Ukraine hasn’t demonstrated sufficient willingness to seek peace with Russia, with whom the U.S. has held separate talks to try to bring an end to the war.

U.S. officials hinted Wednesday that, because of positive talks since the White House blowup, the withdrawal of intelligence-sharing might only be a temporary measure to expedite truce negotiations.

“We have taken a step back and are pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship,” U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz said Wednesday. CIA Director John Ratcliffe called the suspension a “pause.”

Zelenskyy has repeatedly said he is ready to discuss peace, but that any deal must offer his country sufficient security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression. He has also publicly stated his regrets about the contentious, and televised, White House meeting.

Trump administration officials have said the deal for mineral rights would more closely bind the U.S. and Ukraine, giving Russian President Vladimir Putin pause before considering future malign action against Ukraine.