BALTIMORE (AP) — Adnan Syed, whose case amassed a worldwide following of “Serial” podcast listeners, will remain free even though his murder conviction still stands, a Baltimore judge ruled on Thursday.

The judge agreed to reduce Syed’s sentence to time served under a relatively new state law that provides a pathway to release for people convicted of crimes committed when they were minors.

“This sentence will be followed by a period of five years of supervised probation,” Judge Jennifer Schiffer wrote in her decision, adding that Syed “is not a danger to the public” and that the interests of justice will be better served by a reduced sentence.

The judge’s ruling followed a hearing last week that included emotional testimony from Syed and relatives of the victim, Hae Min Lee, who was strangled and buried in a shallow grave in 1999.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys told Schiffer that Syed, now 43, doesn’t pose a risk to public safety. Lee’s brother and mother urged the judge to uphold his life sentence.

Syed, who has maintained his innocence, was released from prison in 2022 after Baltimore prosecutors uncovered problems with the case and moved to vacate his conviction, which was later reinstated on appeal. Since his release, he’s been working at Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative and caring for aging family members.

Schiffer’s decision to allow Syed’s continued freedom marks a somewhat anticlimactic milestone for the case, which has received extensive media coverage and multiple court challenges over the years.

At trial, prosecutors painted Syed as Lee’s jealous ex-boyfriend and built their case around a key witness whose credibility has been heavily questioned. But all these years later, arguments about whether to reduce Syed’s sentence notably sidestepped the issue of guilt or innocence.

The current Baltimore State’s Attorney, Ivan Bates, who publicly raised doubts about the integrity of the conviction before becoming the city’s top prosecutor, said last week that his office believes in the jury’s verdict and has no plans to continue investigating the case. His predecessor Marilyn Mosby tried to get the conviction thrown out in 2022.

“It is now upon the defense, if they have new information, to bring it to us,” Bates said at a news conference following the hearing.