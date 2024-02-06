WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Thursday refused to block a psychiatric hospital from releasing a woman who stabbed her sixth-grade classmate to please a horror character called Slender Man more than a decade ago after prosecutors alleged she has been quietly reading gory novels and communicating with a man who collects memorabilia from murderers.

Morgan Geyser has spent the last seven years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren in January ordered her released after state and county health officials completed a community supervision and housing plan.

Bohren was set to review the plan at a Feb. 28 hearing but prosecutors never presented it to him, instead asking him at the hearing to revoke her release.

Deputy District Attorney Abbey Nickolie alleged during a follow-up hearing Thursday that Geyser, now 22, didn’t tell her treatment team that she has been reading novels about murder and the sale of human organs on the black market. She also didn’t inform the treatment team that she has been communicating with a man who collects murder memorabilia, allowing him to visit her and sending him artwork of a “very violent nature,” Nickolie told the judge.

Geyser’s attorney, Tony Cotton, countered that Geyser only reads books the facility makes available to her and hospital officials track all her communications. She told her treatment team about the books and communications when asked, he said, adding that she can’t have violated any conditions of release because conditions haven’t been set.

Bohren said that the revocation request lacked substance and he didn't believe Geyser was trying to intentionally hide anything.

“I don't see the risk to the public,” the judge said.