All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 11, 2024

Person accused of accosting Rep. Nancy Mace at Capitol pleads not guilty to assault charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person accused of accosting U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace in a Capitol Office building pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor assault charge.

AP News, Associated Press
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., left, and Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., leave a meeting to discuss President-elect Donald Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., left, and Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., leave a meeting to discuss President-elect Donald Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person accused of accosting U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace in a Capitol Office building pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor assault charge.

Witnesses told police that James McIntyre, 33, of Chicago, shook Mace's hand in an “exaggerated, aggressive” manner after approaching the South Carolina Republican in the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday evening, according to a police affidavit.

Mace, who is identified only by her initials in a court filing, posted a string of social media messages about the incident. She said she was “physically accosted” at the Capitol, and she thanked President-elect Donald Trump for calling her Wednesday morning to check on her condition.

“I’m going to be fine just as soon as the pain and soreness subside,” Mace wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mace declined to be treated by a paramedic after her encounter with McIntyre, who was arrested Tuesday by the Capitol Police, the affidavit says.

Mace told police that McIntyre said, “Trans youth serve advocacy,” while shaking her hand. Last month, Mace proposed a resolution that would prohibit any lawmakers and House employees from “using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.” Mace said the bill is aimed specifically at Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride — the first transgender person to be elected to Congress.

A magistrate judge ordered McIntyre’s release after an arraignment in Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Efforts to reach an attorney for McIntyre weren't immediately successful.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 11
Juan Soto gets free luxury suite and up to 4 premium tickets...
WorldDec. 11
Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup. But when exactly?
WorldDec. 11
Hannah Kobayashi, missing Hawaii woman whose disappearance p...
WorldDec. 11
Donald Trump will ring the New York Stock Exchange bell as h...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ohio politician proposes make flag planting a felony after fight in Michigan rivalry game
WorldDec. 11
Ohio politician proposes make flag planting a felony after fight in Michigan rivalry game
George Kresge Jr., who wowed talk show audiences as the The Amazing Kreskin, dies at age 89
WorldDec. 11
George Kresge Jr., who wowed talk show audiences as the The Amazing Kreskin, dies at age 89
Arguments over whether Luigi Mangione is a 'hero' offer a glimpse into an unusual American moment
WorldDec. 11
Arguments over whether Luigi Mangione is a 'hero' offer a glimpse into an unusual American moment
FBI Director Wray says he intends to resign at end of Biden's term in January
WorldDec. 11
FBI Director Wray says he intends to resign at end of Biden's term in January
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 33 including children, Palestinian medics say
WorldDec. 11
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 33 including children, Palestinian medics say
US inflation ticked up last month as some price pressures remain persistent
WorldDec. 11
US inflation ticked up last month as some price pressures remain persistent
Homeland security officials meet with lawmakers about mysterious drone flights in New Jersey
WorldDec. 11
Homeland security officials meet with lawmakers about mysterious drone flights in New Jersey
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
WorldDec. 11
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy